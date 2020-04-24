The Internet rallied to praise the merits of Anthony Beauvillier with Anna Kendrick

During the day of Christmas, somewhere between the exchange of gifts and the service of the turkey, Anthony Beauvillier of Islanders was judged that it was the right time to send his greetings to the actress Anna Kendrick via Twitter.

For those who don replaceraient not, you may be seen in the films The Perfect Score (Pitch Perfect), and High in the air (In the air).

Despite the simplicity of the message of Beauvillier, the Internet has used her magic for the tweet of issue 18 does not pass unnoticed by the popular actress.

A man of many qualities

Several internet users are therefore, put to spread out at the great day all the exploits hitherto unsuspected player’s attack. We learned that the quebec striker has already, among other things, rescued a dog at a fire, given a kidney (many times) and paid the Bentley as a supporter of the Penguins.

We imagine that all these stories are true.

He also gave me his kidney. I really didn’t need it but it was nice of him regardless. — Dan (@danms86) December 26, 2019

Hey Beautiful, can’t thank you enough for saving my dog from the top floor of my 20 story apartment building the other day. Don’t know how he would have made it without you covering the vet bills too. You’re a real king 💪🏻 — Brady 🇯🇵🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@BradAndy95) December 26, 2019

Ik I’m a Pens fan purpose thanks for buying me that Bentley and paying off my parents house! Guys a beaut @AnnaKendrick47 — Change the Goal Song (@Yinzermania) December 26, 2019

Beautiful, thank you again for saving all those kittens at that animal shelter in the Bahamas when the Hurricane hit. Still amazed that you swam to Miami with them on your back. — Mattyboy (@ExIsledUsher) December 26, 2019

Our colleague Bruno Gervais has also joined the chorus of acclaim.

Remember Beautiful when you saved me from a burning building, cooked me a 7 course meal and taught me 8 languages , that was a great day — Bruno Gervais (@bruno_gervais27) December 26, 2019

A-awaited answer

Two days later, the actress has finally responded to the tweet of Beauvillier saying that she had enjoyed reading all of these messages telling of the heroic deeds of the latter.

These replies have been my entertainment for the last two days. Thank you all for regaling me with the true tales of this man’s more heroic. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2019

Now that they have got acquainted on Twitter, Beauvillier and Kendrick will they have the right to a ” date “, as was the case for Eugenie Bouchard and a user ?

We’ll try to stay on top of the folder…