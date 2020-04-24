The Internet rallied to praise the merits of Anthony Beauvillier with Anna Kendrick

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
17


During the day of Christmas, somewhere between the exchange of gifts and the service of the turkey, Anthony Beauvillier of Islanders was judged that it was the right time to send his greetings to the actress Anna Kendrick via Twitter.

For those who don replaceraient not, you may be seen in the films The Perfect Score (Pitch Perfect), and High in the air (In the air).

Despite the simplicity of the message of Beauvillier, the Internet has used her magic for the tweet of issue 18 does not pass unnoticed by the popular actress.

A man of many qualities

Several internet users are therefore, put to spread out at the great day all the exploits hitherto unsuspected player’s attack. We learned that the quebec striker has already, among other things, rescued a dog at a fire, given a kidney (many times) and paid the Bentley as a supporter of the Penguins.

We imagine that all these stories are true.

Our colleague Bruno Gervais has also joined the chorus of acclaim.

A-awaited answer

Two days later, the actress has finally responded to the tweet of Beauvillier saying that she had enjoyed reading all of these messages telling of the heroic deeds of the latter.

Now that they have got acquainted on Twitter, Beauvillier and Kendrick will they have the right to a ” date “, as was the case for Eugenie Bouchard and a user ?

We’ll try to stay on top of the folder…



Related Post:  PHOTO Bella Thorne maxi strapless in front of the mirror, she regretted her red hair

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here