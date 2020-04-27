The interview beauty Emilia Clarke – Marie Claire

To the poster of the romantic comedy of the winter1, Emilia Clarke, british actress and face of the perfume The One, Dolce & Gabbana, queen warrior of the series “Game of Thrones”, tells us about how she regained her beauty.

Do you go nude face ?

More and more often. I would never have envisaged as a teenager, but with time, it takes self-confidence. I have a face small enough and the shadows take quickly lot of space when I’m wearing makeup. That said, if I know that I’ll meet a cute guy, a boyfriend or someone who could potentially offer me a role, I’m still going to put the mascara.

Do you feel the need to do sports ?

I need to move to feel well, whether it was a long walk, or a very energetic room.

Your greatest delight ?

Massage. If I had the money, I would become this person unbearable, which requires to get a massage every day. A scented bath with candles and a cup of tea – or a glass of wine – give me nearly the same sensations.

The three beauty products that you do not separate yourself ?

A mascara, The One, Dolce & Gabbana, which I was already a fan before the image of the perfume The Only One, or Lash Extreme Bail Hourglass, very well, too, even if more difficult to remove. To moisturize my skin sèche, the Fluid VIP O2 from Biologique Recherche. And I can’t live without lip balmI’ve always got a dozen in the bottom of my bag.

Address beauty fetish ?

My facialiste, Georgia Louise2 in New York city. She has a machine that scans the skin to make my face care on able.

What are you your hair ?

I’ve never had the courage to take care of it. I don’t have a super hair and I thought that the dye platinum blonde would office of head accessory cache-misery. In fact, it was so damaged that I had to cut short and again brown.

How do you maintain today ?

I make an effort to treat each shampoowith a mask or a conditioner. I discovered the brand’s Virtue, which is concentrated in keratinthat suits me well. Today, my hair say about me : “I have made mistakes, but I grew up in.”

Do you wear a perfume every day ?

Absolutely all day. I’m a pretty sensual, and I attach great importance to the smells.

What are the smells of your childhood ?

The scent of my mother,



Chanel N° 5

. The ginger and the garlic cooked, that my father used to cook. The smells of nature in the end of the day. I grew up in the countryside, where everything seems to come to life at sunset. These odours are exacerbated comfort me and make me feel at home.

1Last Christmas Paul Feig

2 georgialouise.com