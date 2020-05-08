The interview contained… Youssef Ben Hayoun

Familiar face of the moroccan television, he is known to lend his silhouette to advertising campaigns, but his true passion, the martial arts. Athlete, model, actor, a regular in the competition, of sets, or of the flashes of the photographers, the containment for the marocco-Italian Youssef Ben Hayoun is a difficult but not impossible to overcome. Containment with a hyperactive humanity overflowing.

How do you live the containment ?

The containment weigh myself a lot. Frankly, I saw it with difficulty because I am a very active person in the life of every day, but as a citizen of morocco, it is one’s duty to respect the rules of safety imposed by the State. But I am lucky to live these moments in good conditions in my own apartment with all the comfort possible.

As a top-level athlete, what is your routine during the confinement ?

My training can be divided into two parts. Part physical : strength training and cardio mainly. My nutrition is balanced. Search part : I’m of the lessons of different martial arts on YouTube, I watch fights, a lot…Have home sports equipment necessary, I was able to maintain a good level of training, however the lack of coach and classmates felt.

What are your tips for sports players ?

I would advise your readers to do exercises with only body weight (pushups, abs, squats). Thus, you will not need any equipment to do your sport ! You can practice every day, at home, in any space.

The music that would make you forget about the isolation ?

I love “Sunset lover” of Small cookie. A song that makes me travel.

The films that would make you travel… ?

The Saga “the Lord of The rings” for a trip guaranteed in middle-earth. This is the time to revisit the trilogy of Peter Jackson !

Aside from combat sports, what sports you play and that you like to watch on tv ?

I love the Jet ski !

Series to watch at this time.

“The Witcher”, a series Netflix with Henry Cavill where Hexer Geralt takes up the unfinished task to another sorcerer in a realm stalked by a ferocious beast. I just started to watch “La Casa del papel”. I take advantage of the confinement to discover the series that has made a buzz in the world !

The people who have given you want to do this job ?

My friends and Wlad Lhouma, an inexhaustible source of laughter for which I would like to talk in a movie ! (Laughter)

Qhat is that the containment could you learn about yourself ?

I realized during this confinement that he me takes little to be happy. I saw the containment much more easily since the beginning of ramadan, Al Hamdoulillah.

Are you the type to organize and plan your days of confinement or up to you allow yourself to be guided ?

In this period of confinement, while the world organizes its days, I think. It is organized to do what one has to do before 19h already ! (laughter)

What would be a typical day ideal ?

The perfect day became simple : to be able to move freely and to travel. I miss a lot. And then the other thing that I sorely lack : the competition.

What are your tricks to pass the time ?

The Internet and Xbox are the best pass time for me. I try to do more prayers during ramadan.

How the isolation is for the benefit of creativity ?

I don’t know if the containment is involved in my creativity, but surely the creativity of many people, I think, for writers, writers, each other, musicians, journalists.

You discover new passions ?

I rediscovered the pleasure of reading in Italian. I had forgotten how much of it was pleasant. I take the time to do things now. This is surely the only benefits of containment.

What is it that makes you zen ?

I love to spend moments with family and with people who are dear to me. It soothes me and makes me serene.

What is it that you miss the most during this confinement ?

What I miss probably the most is this feeling of freedom before, this carefree attitude to be able to do everything when we want and where we want. And of course, the fact of being able to travel, go see people and get at me.