The interview FaceTime with… Roy Woods, a protege of Drake

When you discover-t-in this second album ?

I absolutely want to come out this year. I cross my fingers ! This new album will be a way to put an end to this cycle between the story told in Dem Times and my two-year absence after Say Less. It contains a large amount of titles heavy, to be immersed in the heart of a variety of topics, mostly centered around my personal life and in love. The album explores a more deep.

There are going to find-we find new collaborations ?

I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but the artist that I would like to one day collaborate with Frank Ocean. If I can get to Frankie, I would be the happiest of men !

How do you write your music ?

I write everything about me, even in the majority of cases, sometimes in Toronto or Los Angeles – two cities with a different atmosphere. I like to be surrounded by my team, I bring a vibe and ideas. I appreciate the fact of being in a room full of various people giving their opinion.

Isn’t it awesome to receive notification of the Drake and work with him from the beginning ?

When everything started, I was nervous, because I knew that I was young. I was not the youngest of the music industry, but I was the youngest of the label. In addition, I didn’t have the 20 years, the knowledge that I have today at 24. I was just a lost child. [Rires.] I looked around thinking, “this place is beautiful, I don’t know these people, I just want to make my music“. I’m impressed how I managed to handle this on my arrival, given all the information that I had not at the time. I was a sponge, absorbing everything around me, the environment and the people.

“The musicians have a major role to play in all of this, because it goes beyond just the music : it is something that we look at. We go through these experiences in our lives, not only as artists, but as a person.”

How did you get started working with OVO Sound, the label founded by Drake, his manager Oliver El-Khatib and Noah 40 Shebib ?

Oliver got in touch with me through Instagram in 2014. I was changing my songs with him through the platform, the editing, the renvoyais for some time, before he proposed that I sign with OVO Sound, where I still am. This is one of the best decisions I ever made in my entire life. Dedication to Oliver, the rest as you’re my friend ! [Rires.]

What has changed for you since your encounter with Oliver ?

The only thing that has really changed is my way of life. You will probably be surprised to know that I can do a lot more housework – I hate the mess, what frustrates me ! [Rires.] I cook much more, I am a dog lover, I have two and I also have a cat. I have a small family home. I’m just trying to live my life, appreciate what I have, to have experiences that count, even the most mundane. I do not think I have changed, I’m just adjusted to everything that happens to me. I always feel the same and I’m happy with the time that I can make my music.