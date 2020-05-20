The interview of House of Malakai, the hatter’s favorite Beyoncé

A meeting with Malakai, it is the promise of escape far, far away, off the beaten track. Escape on the land ideal that inspired the creator, a world where the beauty and energy irrigueraient the world, where the boundaries between classes and types would be abolished, giving way to an open community, the existence of which festive would be punctuated by raves, of trance-psychedelic, rituals, shamanic… Of the land that nourish his prolific talent, his boldness and his creativity unmatched.

In 2013, he launched his brand, HoM, House of Malakai, a space that allows him to create his pieces without concession, inspired by the sole desire to create. Since then, his headdresses and the radical originality, all the more singular one than the other, have attracted the biggest stars on the planet. Whether for large events social as the the Met gala, in order to appear on the cover of the album, for a concert… pop stars and celebrities snapping up his creations to the ethereal beauty and spooky, just like the top designers, such as Rick Owens and Olivier Rousteing. A native of the american West, it is in Bali that Malakai launches its production and set up his studio before coming to live in Berlin where he creates a new space of creation. Meeting.

ISSUE : two years ago, Number you met for the first time. That is what has changed since ?

I again worked with Beyoncé, including her show at Coachella. But this time, with creations that are very different from the cuff that I had imagined for the Grammy Awards of 2017. I have also worked with other stars such as Nicki Minaj for the cover of his album Queen and the clip of its title Ganja Burnor Katy Perry for one of his concerts…

HOUSE OF MALAKAI : You have also participated in the gala of the Met, the famous society event organized by Anna Wintour.

Yes, I have created hats for Winnie Harlow (dressed by Tommy Hilfiger), Ciara and Emily Ratajkowski (by Peter Dundas), but also Madonna (Jean Paul Gaultier)… My handmade creations are a major part of my work, but many projects are in the pipeline, including collaborations with designers – in the lineage of the first show haute couture of Balmain in which I had participated, and a new line of jewelry for my brand, House of Malakai.