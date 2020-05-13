The interview with Leonardo DiCaprio for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

You play in this film the role of the actor Rick Dalton, whose career is in loss of speed. This is not your case…

Leonardo DiCaprio – In fact, I found quickly of the points in common between my character and me. I immediately understood his concerns and his fears of falling into oblivion, even if I had the chance to know a different fate in my career. The middle of show business can be a universe really unforgiving for any artist.

If you don’t have a bit of luck, the talent is not enough.

So what is the secret of your longevity ?

Leonardo DiCaprio – First of all, you have to be very lucky. If you don’t have a bit of luck, the talent is not enough. Then, it is necessary to really have an inordinate love for this art and not be afraid of rejection. Finally, it is essential that you find the right place, for a period of time. This is without doubt the key to success.

How did your duet with Brad Pitt ?

Leonardo DiCaprio – I have a lot of respect and admiration for him. This is an artist who has made the choice of really intelligent and sensible cinema. Human side, it is someone who is very respectful and with a great professionalism. Even if we had never had the opportunity to work before all, it is fun to note that we had yet both made our debut in Hollywood in the series ” What’s new doctor ? “.

Quentin Tarantin has a vision of the cinema simply unique

It is said that you have especially agreed to turn in this film to Quentin Tarantino. Is this true ?

Leonardo DiCaprio – I believe that this was really a set. The director, obviously, but also and especially the screenplay and the casting. I like to walk with Quentin Tarantino because he has a vision of the cinema simply unique. He knows how to tell complex stories like no other.

Also discover : Leonardo DiCaprio : his greatest roles in pictures

Do you have the impression of having had to sacrifice your private life for your career ?

Leonardo DiCaprio – I never asked this question. I just simply give the best of myself in my passion. After that, I’m one of those people who think that things must happen naturally.