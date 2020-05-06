A third of the population of the Navajo nation do not have running water.

A standby fund for sars coronavirus for amerindian communities has seen an influx of donors irish, seeking to repay the favor of the aid granted by a tribe to Ireland during its famine of the potato in the 1840s.

The “Fund of assistance to families in the Navajo and Hopi Covid-19” was created on GoFundMe in march for the native american communities of Arizona have been hard hit by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. To date, it has raised more than $ 2.5 million, and aims to raise a total of $ 3 million.

The territory of the native american of the Navajo nation, which contains the Hopi reservation and stretches across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, has been among the areas most affected by the coronavirus in the United States.

The Navajo Nation has 2 474 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 73 deaths, according to the Navajo Times.

Vanessa Tulley, one of the organizers of the campaign, stressed the generosity of the Ireland its page on GoFundMe.

“The acts of kindness of the indigenous ancestors have been exchanged, nearly 200 years later, thanks to the memory of the blood and interconnection”, she wrote. “Thanks to the Ireland to show solidarity and to be here for us.”

Some donors irish have tweeted that they were inspired by the tribe of the nation of Choctaw, which has provided a relief of $ 170, which is equivalent to about $ 5,300 today – to Ireland during the great famine of the potatoes in 1847.

The writer irish Hazel Hayes said on Twitter that she was “honored and humbled to help to repay this favor by making a donation to the Navajo nation and the Hopi reservation in their time of need.”

Before the start of the famine in Ireland in the years 1840, some 60,000 Indians, including the Choctaw, had to move on to new territories. The forced march, on which thousands of people died, became known as the Trail of Tears.

By learning the sufferings of Ireland during the famine, during which about a million people are dead, the Choctaw have sympathized and sent aid. To commemorate this generosity, Ireland was unveiled in 2017 a sculpture of feathers in the open air, entitled “Kindred Spirits”, in a park, in the county of Cork.