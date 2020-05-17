The Iron Maiden concert at the Paris La Defense Arena postponed, pending for Celine Dion

Kim Lee
Thursday 23 April 2020, the concert hall Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine) has announced the postponement of the Iron Maiden concert which was to take place on 11 July.

It was a no brainer. Lacked formalization. The live concertIron Maidenwhich was to take place on Saturday 11 July 2020 to the Paris La Defense Arena Nanterre (Hauts-de-Seine), has been cancelled.

Postponed to the summer of 2021

In the Face of the prohibition of public gatherings until mid-July, passed by Emmanuel Macronthe concert hall has not had other choice than to postpone the concert of the british group of heavy metal. It could, however, be held ” at the beginning of the summer 2021 “, with no precise date has not currently been disclosed. However, tickets remain valid for the next date.

No announcement about the other concerts scheduled

On the other hand, for the time being, no information has been provided regarding the concerts programmed Paul McCartney on may 26, the Hella Mega Tower on the 13th of June, or even about the six concerts scheduled Celine Dion26, 27, 30 June and 1 and 3 and 4 July. Cancellation pure and simple ? Reports ? The mystery remains whole.

