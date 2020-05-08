The Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., dance for the new year

Legendary Marvel Iron manRobert Downey Jr., has danced its way into the new year and the new decade. Although it has had only one movie in 2019, this year was monumental for the super-hero maiden of the MCU. Not only Avengers: the End of the game was released to an overwhelming response of the audience and critics, but it has far exceeded the huge box office of Avengers: Infinity War, while eliminating the James Cameron’s avatar out of first place in the world list of the box office.

2019 has also been important for Downey, Jr., because it marked the end of its historical journey of 11-year-old as a genius, billionaire Tony Stark. In the now famous scene Endgame, Stark sacrificed himself for the good of the universe in a snap while he was in possession of all the stones of the infinite, and has brought back the classic line “I am Iron Man” for his stage farewell. This has left many fans heart broken due to the fact that Downey Jr. not only was the “godfather” proverbial man in the MCU, but also because he was almost flawless in his portrayal of Tony Stark. However, even if some fans mourn still the loss of Iron Man, Downey Jr. was in a good mood on New Year’s eve, celebrating the year past and welcoming the new year with some dance moves emblematic.

To mode traditional Downey Jr., the actor has welcomed the new year with a tweet very fun and alive. The tweet said: “2020 front and 2019 behind … let us Dance in the new year.” Accompanying the words is a collection of GIFS of the actor dancing. One of them is dancing in South Korea, during the promotion of the End of the game in April. In addition to that, a GIF of him dancing from a scene of Iron Man 3 can be seen, as well as the one of him on the set of Sherlock Holmes.

This is a tweet very fun that perfectly captures the humor and style of the actor. It also gives a bit of nostalgia to the fans, with a reminder of Iron Man in the tweet. Although, as the tweet might suggest, Downey Jr. seems to be at full speed with 2020, because it is already gearing up for the release of Dolittle. After having postponed the release date of the film from April to January 17, 2020, the marketing of the film has started with the release of the trailer and other promotional materials that have been published in recent months.

2020 will be the first year of the post-Marvel for Downey Jr.and, hopefully, the old Tony Stark will be able to continue to dance to succeed with Dolittle. The film has experienced a production crisis, with new shoots the major in the spring of 2019. The signs do not seem good, but with the power star Iron man actor, and the fact that he will meet with Tom Holland, who expresses Pij, a dog in the film, could be enough to bring the actor his first hit after Endgame.

Source: Robert Downey Jr.