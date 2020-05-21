The irresistible charm of Zoey and her amazing playlist on Warner TV

CRITICAL – The heroine of this musical series, which begins Tuesday at 20H55, has the power to make us sing and hear our most intimate desires.

An MRI in full earthquake may have strange side-effects as shown in this effervescent musical comedy, Zoey and her amazing playlist, find the choruses heady Warner TV. Sparkling informaticienne in San Francisco, Zoey discovers after this review hectic a gift of telepathy. But it did not matter which. The thoughts it wants to express in the songs. A bandwidth melancholic the verges in the street? Zoey has ears that resonate with a recovery ofAll By Myself. A colleague to the teeth that scratch the floor? He who sings All I Do Is Win. The young woman tastes a little that super power, especially when he learns that his best friend is in love with her. But this talent also allows him to communicate with his father, rendered catatonic by a degenerative disease. Putting itself in tune with the thoughts of her loved ones, she will learn to open up to others.

Energy and creativity

The creator Austin Winsberg was inspired by his own life. As Zoey, his father contracted a disease striking. In addition to pure moments of emotion between the heroine and her sire (Peter Gallagher), the series invites us to twirl and hum, to forget all her worries so she has plenty of creativity and spontaneity. Zoey and her amazing playlist features four to five numbers of dancing per episode, worthy of the hollywood classics.

A memorable sequence sees, for example, a song performed in sign language. Austin Winsberg is associate the services of the choreographer Mandy Moore, who had officiated on The The Land of Damien Chazelle. Jane Levy, who plays Zoey, looks like Emma Stone with her hair auburn and her mischievous smile. The titles, sung by the actors, have the same energy and draw, with delight, in the tubes of yesterday and today, from the Beatles to Katy Perry.

