The irresistible charm of Zoey and her amazing playlist on Warner TV





The creator Austin Winsberg was inspired by his own life. As Zoey, his father contracted a disease striking. In addition to pure moments of emotion between the heroine and her sire (Peter Gallagher), the series invites us to twirl and hum, to forget all her worries so she has plenty of creativity and spontaneity. Zoey and her amazing playlist features four to five numbers of dancing per episode, worthy of the hollywood classics.

A memorable sequence sees, for example, a song performed in sign language. Austin Winsberg is associate the services of the choreographer Mandy Moore, who had officiated on The The Land Damien Chazelle. Jane Levy, who plays Zoey, looks like Emma Stone with her hair auburn and her mischievous smile. The titles, sung by the actors, have the same energy and draw, with delight, in the tubes of yesterday and today, Beatles to

