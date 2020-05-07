The isolation makes it unrecognizable LeBron James

The NBA is still waiting for a resolution to the crisis of the COVID-19 and LeBron James, as the other players in the league, are at home ready to possibly getting back in the game.

At least, we like to believe that the players are ready. It may be that some of the flow more gentle than others.

For LeBron, by contrast, it is like us : he has abandoned the maintenance of his hair and his beard.

LeBron James unrecognizable

They say abandoned, but we may be exaggerating a little. Let’s just say that it is testing a new look with the beard longer.

Except that with the small black band, it reminds us of someone. It almost sounds like the doppelganger of the deceased fighter Kimbo Slice.

The features of the face are different, obviously, but the look is to be mistaken.

Especially that LeBron doesn’t skimp on the gym.

For the first time in his career, he looks very severe.

We don’t hate it.

Even that we want to see the look on the land to a possible presence of the Lakers in the series.



