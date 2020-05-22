The Jack Russell from “The Artist” best performer canin the past 20 years

The Cannes film festival.

A small end of the Cannes film festival has taken place, but through the application Zoom-in : the delivery of the palm of the Palm dog, a prize awarded to the best performer canine competition. And it’s coming to reward the posthumous title of an e-career out of standard : the Jack Russell, Uggie, seen in The Artist alongside Jean Dujardin. Death five years ago, the star canine had then assured the promotion of the film by five-time oscar-winning.

Created by film critics of the anglo-saxons, the Palm Dog Wamiz is given every year in Cannes since 2001. It is a reward for the best interpretation of canine in a film of the official selection, as it is of the flesh (…and os), or in an animated film. In 2019, it is the pittbull Brandy, in Once upon a time in Hollywood, who has been distinguished. The awards shine as the spotlight on the work of educators canine, like Omar Von Muller, to work also for the film of Quentin Tarantino, with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. “He was a member of the family. He loved to work and have the attention on him, on the trays. He will be forever in our hearts”, said this last about Uggie.