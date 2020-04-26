The Jackboys, Travis Scott and Young Thug are the party in “Out West” [Clip]

To continue to promote the compilation of its collective, Jackboys, Travis Scott has a video of the song “Out West” and has even invited Quincy Jones to the party.

We’re not going to lie, for the moment 2020, it is not the joy. History of escaping for a few moments, let’s go back a couple of months back, the end of 2019, when Travis Scott presented the draft of its collective, JackBoys.

It is on this compilation as many have discovered, the late Pop Smoke, as well as the talent of the employees of The Flame. The compilation Jackboys, output the label Cactus Jack, has seven titles, and a few collaborations with Rosalía, Quavo and Offset.

After the clips” JACKBOYS/GANG GANG “and” GATTI “unveiled a few weeks ago already, is that the collective continues with a new visual,” OUT WEST “, in collaboration with Travis Scott and Young Thug. The images shot by White Trash Tyler we boarded a party, or the strippers do their offices, where skateboarding is the primary activity, and where the cash flows.

And since it is a party, in addition to the artists, authors of the pieces, one finds among the guests, a few stars, in the image of 21 Savage and Quincy Jones. In his cameo, the latter reminds us by the same opportunity to wash hands. A gesture important in this period of epidemic. Who said that you couldn’t enjailler and prevention ?

Obviously, the alliance between the Jackboys, Travis Scott and Young Thug on “Out West” works perfectly. The small loop of flute that nourishes the beat trap the sound you will surely an unavoidable urge to move the head.