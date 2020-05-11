The jaw is deformed Justin Bieber in “Yummy” has not left anyone indifferent

MUSIC – Four years after the release of his last album, “Purpose”, Justin Bieber has announced its return this Sunday 5 January. The canadian singer unveiled on her YouTube channel the clip official of his new song, “Yummy”, in which he is seen indulging in a feast can not be more destabilizing.

But now, on social networks, this is not the menu of the meal, nor the boy’s hair dyed pink for the occasion, which have raised questions. No, another element that seems to attract the attention of internet users: the jaw of Justin Bieber. It seems to have been completely distorted.