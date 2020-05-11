The jaw is deformed Justin Bieber in “Yummy” has not left anyone indifferent

MUSIC – Four years after the release of his last album, “Purpose”, Justin Bieber has announced its return this Sunday 5 January. The canadian singer unveiled on her YouTube channel the clip official of his new song, “Yummy”, in which he is seen indulging in a feast can not be more destabilizing.
But now, on social networks, this is not the menu of the meal, nor the boy’s hair dyed pink for the occasion, which have raised questions. No, another element that seems to attract the attention of internet users: the jaw of Justin Bieber. It seems to have been completely distorted.
“That is what is happening with the jaw of Justin Bieber”, wonders the young woman below.
The situation has disrupted more than one.
“Was I just hallucinating, or the jaw of Justin Bieber has well and truly did that?”
“Justin Bieber has always had this jaw?”
Others are immediately eager to make a meme, comparing the singer to what goes through their head.
“Don’t ask me why the jaw photoshopped Justin Bieber in ‘Yummy’ reminds me of this type in ‘Bienvenue chez les Robinson’. It is cursed.”
“Justin Bieber in Jaw red, a thread”
“Why her jaw looks like she to Bald Eustache in ‘Courage, the dog funky’?”
As noted BuzzFeedfilters have been used to touch up the chin of the performer of “Baby”. They are the trademark of the producer of the clip, Bardia Zeinali.
This is not the first time that this last recourse. They were already at work in the clip for “In My Head” Ariana Grande, last July.
The canadian singer wanted, it seems, really to please his fans in these festivals of end of the year, as he has also promised a tour of the United States from September 2020, and a documentary series of ten episodes. Titled “Justin Bieber: Seasons”, it is generated by YouTube and must be uploaded on the platform from January 27.
