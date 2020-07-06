A collaboration with the japanese brand jeans EVISU could be in preparation for Travis Scott. The rapper from Houston has been in the process of teasing out the potential collaboration of this weekend at the birthday party of Khloé Kardashian.

A photo posted by Khloé on Instagram, The Flame is wearing a pair of jeans white with pockets brown with logos of the seagull from EVISU and the reasons of Cactus Jack. The jean also has a finish of rust brown stitching.

As fans know, the brunette is a favorite of Scott and jean is reminiscent of its Air Jordan shoes 1 “Cactus Jack” by 2019.

Scott is a long-time fan of the brand, wearing jeans EVISU during basketball games and other events.

As pointed out by the High Snobiety, EVISU has just launched a collaboration with Palace Skateboards. This collaboration with Cactus Jack could mark a return of the mark 90.

The complex has been in contact with the team of Scott for comments.