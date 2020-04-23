The Jets and Byfuglien agree to terminate his contract

WINNIPEG – Dustin Byfuglien and the Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terminate the contract of defender on Friday.

This decision made Byfuglien a free agent without compensation. It is not known if the defender 35 years of age wishes to continue his career in the NHL.

“Each player is different, has referred to the general manager of the Jets, Kevin Cheveldayoff, on Friday. The mental preparation and the physical preparation of all these players for the rigours of a season in the NHL are different. He is a guy of family; there are a lot of sacrifices to be made for the players when their children are young and it is a weight on their shoulders. Dustin has often played in his own way. In this situation, he has still done things his way. “

Last September 12, Byfuglien had asked the Jets for personal leave, and it has been reported that he was thinking of retiring. He has been suspended by the team on September 20 as he has not reported to training camp and he has missed 71 games of the Jets before the season is paused on the 12th of march.

“September 11, the conversation has made us understand that he had lost the desire to play in the national hockey League,” said Cheveldayoff.

Byfuglien, who had surgery on the ankle in October, competing in the fourth year of a five-year contract. The agreement, initialled on 8 February 2016, he earned $ 7.6 million per season on average.

Cheveldayoff admitted that he had considered trade Byfuglien before the trade deadline on February 24, but the defender has told him that he had no interest in playing elsewhere.

“This was not so much that we had decided that we wanted to go in different directions, it was rather to see if it was about to be exchanged, said Cheveldayoff. I asked the question to Dustin on September 11, and I rested the same question when we met in October. There has never been a question of transaction. We tried one last time before the deadline to see if it was about an exchange. I asked him if he wanted to go play elsewhere. He told me that he was happy where he was. “

The salary Byfuglien will move on the payroll of the team for this season and the next few years.

Winnipeg (37-28-6) advanced in fourth place in the Central section, two points behind the Dallas Stars, and holds the first place of the fourth as giving access to the playoffs of the Stanley Cup in the Western conference, two points ahead of the Predators in Nashville and the Vancouver Canucks.

The skills, mobility and physical play of Byfuglien have made him the player with the most popular Jets almost instantly after the move of the franchise from Atlanta to Winnipeg in 2011. Byfuglien has tallied 363 points (102 goals, 261 assists) in 528 games with the Jets.

“He has unique skills, has pointed out Cheveldayoff. It was interesting to know him over the years and see the evolution of his game. There are those players who have a natural talent and Byfuglien is part of it. He was mobile and had a great sense of hockey. He liked to play tough and physical. It could be intimidating with his size (6 feet 5 inches, 120 pounds), but he was not a player bastard. “

In 869 the parties in his career, he has scored 525 points (177 goals, 348 assists) and won the Stanley Cup with the Chicago black hawks in 2010. Byfuglien had been exchanged with Ben Eager, Brent Sopel and hope Akim Aliu to the Thrashers of Atlanta, in return for a choice of first-and second-round Draft 2010 NHL forwards Marty Reasoner and Joey Crabb, and hope, Jeremy Morin June 24, 2010.