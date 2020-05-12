The Jonas Brothers and Karol G teasent their new collaboration – News Jonas Brothers

The Jonas Brothers are preparing a new album

Last February, the Jonas Brothers announced the arrival of a new album. After completing their world tour, “Happiness Begins” Tour, Nick Jonas shared his excitement regarding their upcoming projects: “I’m really excited to start this new chapter of this incredible adventure. First stop, The Voice! And then our home in Vegas. And then our new album! It’s a go!”.

Some time after, the Jonas Brothers had performed a title unheard on the stage of the Grammy Awards, “5 More Minutes”. So far, neither Joe, Nick or Kevin was no income on this next installment. This collaboration with Karol G could well be the first single from this famous new album.