the journey of the youngest billionaire in the world!

How Kylie Jenner became at the age of 21 years, the youngest billionaire in history ? Here is his story.

The youngest billionaire in the world : this is Kylie Jenner. Here is the portrait of a superwoman influence.

The mysterious little sister of Kim Kardashian is officially the youngest billionaire in the world. Indeed, if Kim is the more important of the clan, this is Kylie Jenner the most wealthy.

And from far away ! Elsewhere the young woman has a fortune estimated at $ 900 million.

Level finance, it has already eclipsed Mark Zuckerberg. Elsewhere it is even richer than Beyonce or Jay-Z !

Celebrity level, Kylie Jenner has nothing has to envy to its big sister ! Or even to its three other senior sisters elsewhere.

Those who follow the reality tv show The incredible family Kardashian, did no need of these presentations. But let’s just remember the context.

In this episode we discover the daily life of the clan Kardashian-Jenner. It is here that one sees for the first time the youngest of the family.

Kylie Jenner was only a child. Indeed, it had as 9 years old during the first episode.

Today the show is in his 17th season. As you say all have been growing for !

Without specifying that a lot of things have changed ! We’ll come back to later.

So it is since 2007 that we are following the family 6 children stitched on the channel E!. Kylie is after the second marriage of her mother Kris.

His father is Bruce Jenner, a former décathlonien gold medalist at the olympic games. Moreover, it will become a woman in 2015 and will respond to the name of Caytlin.

Born in 1997, Kylie Jenner has blown his 22 candles on 10 August 2019. It is during in the same year that the starlet is named the youngest billionaire in the world.

To be quite honest, nothing presaged the triumph of the small last of the clan. Especially compared to its sisters !

In fact, it is not easy to have sisters so famous. Who would have thought it would remain a piece of cake ?

And yet ! With a number followers equal to two times the size of France, Kylie Jenner has managed to engrave its name.

The young woman has made the One in the magazine Forbes. In fact, this one is dedicated to the ” 60 self-made u.s. the richest “.

Moreover, it is thanks to the social networks that Kylie Jenner was able to build his fortune. An estimated fortune of 900 million dollars in the cosmetic industry in less than 3 years.

Indeed, it is thanks brand Kylie Cosmetics. Today, it is 3 times richer than her half sister Kim.

It is the same richer than Cristiano Ronaldo. Can you imagine ?

It is, therefore, due to its strong community on the social networks that the young woman was able to build a real empire. In fact, today a post to Instagram of the influences, costs 1 million euros !

But side private life then, how is it going ?

Kylie Jenner: her family life

Side heart, the love life of Kylie Jenner is quite eventful. This is the case.

In 2017, it meeting the rapper Travis Scott. A love story that starts with a quarter turn.

Their relationship starts very quickly. In effect, the young woman falls very quickly pregnant.

A pregnancy that it will hide long time. Before any reveal finally to his fans on the networks.

On February 1, 2018, the small Stormi is the happiness of his young parents. But it won’t be enough.

In fact, the couple is going through a difficult period. A break in love is required.

In particular, because the rapper allegedly cheated on the pretty brunette. In October 2019, they formalize their break-up.

Travis Scott then leaves the marital home. The two lovers are unfortunately more confidence and would prefer to take their distances.

During this period, the fans speculating on their relationship. Elsewhere, when Kylie was seen with her ex Tyga, fans have even thought of a love triangle between the two rappers and the young woman.

Rumors that have never been confirmed by the parties concerned. No wonder !

However, since then, water has flowed under the bridges. In fact, today the small family lived together in a sublime villa in Los Angeles.

It is still an exceptional situation. In effect, since the beginning of the health crisis, Kylie Jenner has preferred to isolation with her daughter Stormi.

And for not to separate his daughter from her dad, Travis Scott joined them. From the top of its two years, the little one is already a seed of star.

In fact, his mom do not hesitate to share photos of it on Instagram. Or even moments complicit with the family.

However, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott no mention of getting back together. For the moment in any case.

In fact, today they prefer to limit their public appearances. A way of preserve their union, which is already quite fragile.

