The judge Nicki Minaj, and Kenneth Petty Hope will allow him to use the Internet

TMZ reports that Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are continuing to work on his case, this time asking a judge to eliminate its restrictions on the Internet.

The conviction for attempted rape of Kenneth Petty in 1995 is something of which he will occupy until the end of his days. The man, 41-year-old was serving a sentence in a New York prison, but must be registered as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Recently, Petty has been arrested for not being registered in California after marrying Nicki, and have moved to THE.He was then released under certain conditions, including wearing a monitor ankle, adherence to a curfew, stay within the borders of southern California and off the Internet unless it is permitted to do so by a supervisor.

According to TMZ, Petty wants to solve its legal problems. The publication indicates that Petty has filed court documents asking a judge to allow him to access the Web. The good news is that the prosecutors would have no problem with the current application of Petty, so they have agreed to give him access. Everyone just awaits the signature of a judge.

Nicki has not commented on, and probably will not, the legal problems of her husband. There have been a few people who have criticized her choices in relationships in the media, including Wendy Williams. Last year, the talk show host has criticized Nicki to be with Petty, but then praised the rapper politely when the news of their marriage had been circulating. Nicki thanked Wendy for his good wishes, but a few days ago, Wendy took another hit verbal the rapper “Yikes” with a series of critical dédaigneuses.

