The Jungle Book (2016) Critical

The basic necessities of life will come to you. Jon Favreau takes one of the classics of Disney’s most beloved, and gives him the remake live-action / CGI and, quite honestly, “The Jungle Book” is one of my favorite remakes of Disney live-action.

As well as “beauty and the Beast”, “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”, “the Jungle Book” is, essentially, a remake shot by shot of the classic original animated. Although this can be hit or miss; “beauty and the Beast” has been a hit with me, “The Lion King” was a fiasco; it has been a great success. Jon Favreau is one of my favorite film makers, and it is the one that I trust with most of the remakes of live, even if I don’t like his version of ” The Lion King “. I think that perfectly captures the essence of what made the animated version of “The Jungle Book” and an excellent version.

The animal CGI in this film are spectacular. While some of the movies with which many animals are clearly CGI, the effort in this movie made it very believable. Bagheera, Baloo, Shere Khan, Kaa, and everything else shines here. I can tell you what emotions they are supposed to transmit at the appropriate time. This is sometimes a problem with the animals are CGI, but here, you have done well.

It is a casting of stars, which was incredibly well done. Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Bill Murray as Baloo, Scarlett Johansson as Kaa and Idris Elba as Shere Khan were great in expressing these characters. If I have a complaint in the cast is Giancarlo Esposito as Akela, the leader of the pack of wolves. I like Esposito in the majority of the roles in which I have seen, but all of them are bad. “Breaking Bad” to the “Revolution” through “The Mandalorian”, Esposito stands out as a bad guy. Akela is not a role of the villain. It is perhaps for this reason that I don’t care much one way or the other character. Esposito does an excellent job, but it doesn’t appear as much as me. Maybe if Elba and he himself had changed, and that he played Shere Khan during that Elba played Akela, is démarquerait, but then we would lose the excellent representation of Elba Shere Khan, so I don’t really know what to choose here. In short, an excellent work by an excellent cast.

The other complaint I have with this movie with the song ” the basic Needs “. This is one of my favorite songs of all time in the canon of Disney. It is amazing and several of his covers have been excellent; see the performance of the Zach Brown Band at the celebration of the 90th anniversary of Mickey Mouse; but this falls. The song is beautifully sung, but not in the way intended by the filmmakers. The other side, I think I appreciate more this version of “I want to be like you” by king Louie as the original. This is my absolute favorite of this movie.

This film has achieved a rare feat for me. This is one of the two remakes in live that I like more than the original film; “Dumbo” is the other. The difference here is that it is a true remake instead of an original story and I love the original “The Jungle Book”, but I do not like the original ” Dumbo “. If someone wants to see a remake of live a Disney classic, this is the one I would recommend.

Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5

What do you think of the version of the live action ” The Jungle Book? “

Do you like our content? Please support us through Patreon

Jeremy Brown

Jeremy is a big fan of Disney since I grew up during the Renaissance of Disney. One day, he hopes to go to all the Disney parks in the world.