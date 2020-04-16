the jurors and the candidates filmeront from home live !

For several weeks, the viewers who are watching for the first time of programming where hosts and guests are, like them, comfortably installed at home. The containment due to the pandemic of the sars coronavirus prompted the talk show hosts american Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, to run their programs at home. In France, Cyril Hanouna has also chosen this option to be able to keep his band of columnists at the full while Yann Barthes and Anne-Elisabeth Lemoine have drastically reduced the numbers of their teams to be able to stay in plateau.

The situation is much more problematic for the series that have been interrupted, but also for tele-hooks. TF1 and The Voice have elected to defer bonuses in direct to guarantee a “great show. (…) We prefer to wait rather than to propose an emission degraded“, has entrusted the production box ITV with our colleagues from the Paris. But American Idol in the United States, which had been adapted from us under the name of New Star, has opted for the opposite solution, by not conducting any interruption of the eighteenth season of dissemination since the month of February. As early as 26 April, the jurors Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will all be filmed in their own homes, in the same way as the twenty candidates selected at the auditions ! The details of the device, which will be put in place for this situation have not been disclosed for the moment. And the budding singers do not know, therefore, not currently if they will have the chance one day to perform on the famous scene of the show…

Nicolas Perron