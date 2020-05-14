` The Justice department is basically an arm of the campaign Trump ” (video)

There is not much to say these days beyond the elephant infected by the coronavirus in the room. It’s just one thing after another, and animators of the end of the night as Seth Meyers always come back to this topic because, you know, it never dries up.

In fact, there may be too much to cover, even in the context of this one about how the administration Trump has reacted and is reacting to the pandemic. In a new episode of “Late Night” on Monday, Meyers has passed an edition of 15 minutes of “A Closer Look” summarizes a large part of the last days of the news of Trump, and concluded with a few minutes of discussion on the ministry of Justice, abandoning his charges against the former adviser to Trump Michael Flynn.

“We are currently in the midst of a pandemic of deadly, which is worse for the incompetence sociopathique a president impeached, which is fundamentally unable to grasp the responsibilities of his office. And now, he’s trying to distract from this by trying to cancel the survey in Russian, ” said Meyers.

“Last week, his attorney general and bobblehead on the theme of the mafia, William Barr announced that, in an unprecedented decision, the department of Justice would withdraw the charges against Michael Flynn, the first national security adviser to Trump, who has pleaded guilty twice before the court of having lied about his contacts with the Russian ambassador to the US. “

The show went to a clip of Chris Hayes of MSNBC summarizing some key details of the story, and then Meyers has launched its biggest punches of the segment.

“The ministry of Justice is to say that an arm of the campaign Trump,” said Meyers. “The country store Trump is going to start selling pardons, commutations and sentence reductions to the sides of these items very, very real. MAGA Leash for pets, collar for dog, MAGA, USA Bandana for dog camo.

“In fact, if you see a dog on a leash for pets MAGA, it is called the ASPCA. Sarah McLachlin will pick up the dog and it will be washed away in the [begins a very poor impression of McLachlan’s singing] arms of an angel. ”

Meyers has summarized the entire situation with this:

“Trump has always wanted to be an attorney-general loyal to you, and now he has a Bill Bar. The president is furious tweet with vengeance demanding against political enemies then that a pandemic crater the economy and fire his own White House. And in addition to all the rest, he is unable to summon even the bare minimum of empathy for the people affected by the crisis. “

You can watch the full “A Closer Look “Monday” Late Night With Seth Meyers ” in the embedded video at the top of this article.

Club SNL 5 players: the host with the most frequent, Alec Baldwin, Will Ferrell (Photos)

In the world of comedy, there is no fellowship more prestigious than the ” Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club “. Those who have proved their value by hosting ” SNL ” five times, are invited into a circle of elite, where they put on dresses of satin luxury, smoke expensive cigar and, for their entertainment, look at the existing players fight to the death.

NBC

Alec Baldwin – 17

Not to mention his numerous appearances invited to play guys like Donald Trump, Baldwin has hosted 16 times, surpassing the record of Steve Martin in 2011. Martin was there that night to require a drug test surprise.

NBC

Steve Martin – 15

The esteemed chairman of the Five-Timers Club was also the fastest to achieve this milestone, welcoming its fifth less than two years after hosting its first. In total, Martin has hosted fifteen times, the last in 2009.

NBC

John Goodman – 13

Goodman occupies the third rank of the list of accommodation of all-time ” SNL ” with 13 episodes, behind only Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin.

NBC

Tom Hanks – 10



The fifth delivery of the gas from Hanks as host in 1990, was at the origin of the sketch of the Five-Timers Club. But now, his contribution is the most famous in the series is certainly David S. Pumpkins. In April 2020, it has also hosted remotely in the first edition “at home” during the shutdown of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

NBC

Buck Henry – 10



From 1976 to 1980, it was tradition that the director of “Heaven Can Wait” is organising the final of the season, ” SNL “. In total, Henry has held 10 episodes, including a special Mardi Gras.

NBC

Chevy Chase – 8

The anchor of the original “Weekend Update” has hosted ” SNL ” eight times after being the first actor original from the middle of the second season of the show.

NBC

Christopher Walken – 7

Walken was the first person to join the Five-Timers Club at 21st-century after its fifth appearance in may of 2001.

NBC

Drew Barrymore – 6

Although we have not seen in a dress five times, and his portrait is in the luxurious quarters of the club. She holds the record as the youngest host of all time, having appeared in the series at the age of 7 years after the release of “E. T.” in 1982.

NBC

Elliot Gould – 6

Gould has hosted the show five times in the 70’s, but his sixth appearance was his last, after having been blinded by the sudden departure of Lorne Michaels to the show in 1980.

NBC

Danny DeVito – 6



Shortly after he played The Penguin in ” Batman Returns “, DeVito has joined the club with an appearance by ” SNL ” in January 1993.

FX

Tina Fey – 6

Without a doubt, the most famous member of the distribution ” SNL ” among the milléniaux, Tina Fey has joined the Club in 2015 after a career of accommodation which included (and still includes) his famous impression of Sarah Palin.

NBC

Scarlett Johansson – 6



The actress has made her fifth appearance in 2016, and started his monologue by putting a jacket Five-Timers, which was given to him by Kenan Thompson. (It was re-organized with the fiancé of the time, Colin Jost in December 2019.)

NBC

Candice Bergen – 5

Bergen was the first woman to host ” SNL ” and has hosted five times from 1975 to 1990.

NBC

Bill Murray – 5

After having played in the show in seasons 2-5, Murray returned five times in the 80’s and 90’s.

NBC

Ben Affleck – 5

Man, ” SNL “poked fun at once in his movie “Gigli” has joined the club of the five timers in 2013, shortly after winning the Oscar for best film for ” Argo “.

NBC

Justin Timberlake – 5

The fifth appearance of the pop star in 2013, has seen ” SNL “bring the sketch” Five-Timers “, so that the enthronement of Timberlake has been celebrated by a brawl between the actors Bobby Moynihan and Taran Killam.

NBC

Melissa McCarthy – 5

After a season of appearances as a press secretary of the White House to Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, McCarthy grabbed his jacket Five-Timers, in season 42.

NBC

The Rock – 5

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosted the final of the 42nd season of ” SNL “

Jonah Hill – 5

The five apparitions of the Hill as the host went on for a decade, the first having taken place in 2008 and the fifth on November 3, 2018.

Will Ferrell – 5

One of the alums ” SNL ” the most successful of the 90’s, Ferrell has joined the club on November 23, 2019. Among his pieces ” SNL “the most famous, there was his impression of George W. Bush and his recurring role of Alex Trebek in “Celebrity” Jeopardy. “

Paul Simon – 4



Technically, Simon has hosted four times, but it has been included in the sketches of the “Five-Timers Club” since he was the guest musical of a fifth show. It has also, without doubt, the most moving moment of the history of ” SNL “: her performance of “The Boxer” in the cold open of the first episode post-9/11.

