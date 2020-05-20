The Justice League is going to be entirely reworked by Zack Snyder

The Snyder Cut will be available exclusively on the streaming platform of Warner Bros.

Warner has finally succumbed to the requests of the fans, who were many to demand the release of the “Snyder Cut”, a re-release of the film Justice League, entirely reworked by the film’s director Zack Snyder, the creator of the DCU which had left the project in the course of the road following a family drama, and let Joss Whedon at the controls.

A budget of 20 million to 30 million dollars would have been spent on this new assembly, which requires the collaboration of the entire production of the film, and that was released more than two years in the halls, a lot of work on some special effects and the return of some players in the studios.

The initiative was supported for several months by all members of the cast, including Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Ben Affleck (Batman). For many fans, the output of the Snyder Cut represents a unique opportunity to turn an average movie into a true blockbuster. Snyder had promised : the result would be very different from that of the film of Joss Whedon since entire parts of the film would be reworked and the timeline would be altered.

“I want to thank Warner Bros for this gesture very brave” said the director on the social network. “A big thank you also to all those who are involved in the movement “SnyderCut”, and who have made this initiative possible.”

Exclusivity is a strong selling point for HBO, Max, the streaming platform of Warner Bros, that will build very large content DC with multiple series that are exclusive in the cards. The platform will be launched in the United States on the 27th of may next. For the moment, no release date has been provided for the Snyder Cut. The film, however, should logically land on the platform current 2020.