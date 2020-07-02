The justice League : Ray Fisher condemns the shooting conditions detestable

Sometimes, the filming of a movie can quickly become complicated for the actors. Not evidenced by Anna Kendrick, who described the Twilight of the unpleasant experience. In other cases, this goes much deeper than a simple matter of bad weather. At the beginning of this week, Ray Fisher, also known as Cyborg in The Justice Leaguehe was forced to recant his words of praise from Joss Whedon, which was held on the issue in 2017 of the Comic-con in San Diego. He described the director as a “a good person”and a choice “ideal” to continue with the work begun by Zack Snyder. Yesterday, he posted another tweet, this time complaint very clearly the behavior of Joss Whedon during the filming of the blockbuster.

“How Joss Whedon has handled the cast and the technical team of the Justice League was disgusting, abusive, unprofessional, and totally unacceptable. Geoff Johns and Jon Berg gave him the right in many ways. Responsible For > Entertainment.” His message once again highlights how the experience The Justice League it was painful for the cast and crew of the movie, in many aspects. This also explains why Ray Fisher support as much the Court in Snyder The Justice Leagueand Zack Snyder yes. This is not the first time that the behavior of Joss Whedon is to be finished. Charisma Carpenter, a former actress of the series Angel (spin-off of Buffy Against the Vampires), revealed in 2009 that the director had ruled out of the series after she became pregnant. The studies were probably still a lot of progress to make.