“The justice League” : the first teaser for the Snyder revealed Court

34 seconds. This is the length of the first teaser of the Court Snyder The Justice League fans can discover after 3 years of waiting. The Director Zack Snyder has revealed the first preview of his Twitter account, before his film was released in the year 2021, on HBO Max.

In this excerpt, Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) is located in a crypt. The voice is the voice of Lex Luthorembodied by Jesse Insenberg, who fans of DC Comics have been able to see in Batman V Superman. He resumed his monologue he proclaims at the end of Batman V Superman when it is locked. “What happens,”shouted at him through the bars. But who is this mysterious character, who seems to have fear ?

It is Darkseid, one of the villains most powerful of the DC universe Comics that you can see in the drawing on the mural that is seen Diana Prince. We see, then, in the flesh, in an apocalyptic landscape. Darkseid is the nephew of steppenwolf, the villain of the version of The Justice League Joss Whedon, who has inherited the film after Zack Snyder has left the project after the death of his daughter.

The editorial recommends that



Read more

