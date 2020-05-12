The Kardashian continue to practise cosmetic procedures, despite the risks

In November 2007, Kanye West has lost his mother, Donda West due to complications after a cosmetic procedure. Kanye has been devastated, and says that his mother watches over his family and guide today. Donda West was 58 years old and the official cause of death was an underlying heart disease, which has led health professionals to believe that she had perhaps not received the best care before surgery and after.

All the sisters Kardashian / Jenner (with the exception of Kendall) have allowed a sort of procedure, but most of what they speak of is to use loads. Kris Jenner, mother of Kardashian sisters, not afraid of the other procedures she has made. The fans, however, are not convinced. While the sisters Kardashian / Jenner deny they have done a tremendous job, they speculate often and try to find evidence.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West | Dimitrios Kambouris / . for the business of fashion

The death of the mother of the West has led to the law Donda West, 2009

Two years after the death of the mother of West, another member of the family has become very active to ensure that the same thing doesn’t happen to anyone else. She has made passing the law Donda West and eventually signed the act. What this law states is that screening for pre-op would be a strict requirement. However, there is no penalty for violating this law, health professionals have therefore recognized that it was not necessary. They reiterated that a doctor credible and competent would be the control preoperatively in both cases, and they have always done.

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are open about the procedures that they have performed

In 2011, the mom Kris Jenner went under the knife to have a facelift of the neck. It admits of other procedures being similar to his daughters such as fillers, Botox and laser treatments and it is open to the idea of doing a breast augmentation. In the 80 years after Jenner had given birth to Robert Jr., Kourtney, Kim and Khloé, it considers gravity as the result of his work boob at the time. Later, the same surgeon removed the implants, reshaped, lifted and put into more small. Kourtney Kardashian has also admitted to having undergone a breast augmentation, although she regrets the procedure.

The policy of Kardashian on plastic surgery is mainly to deny, deny, deny

Kim Kardashian West insists on the fact that she has never had implants of any kind or of nose, in spite of rumors rampant to the contrary. The sisters admit they use a variety of loads, treatments to Botox and laser treatments to a certain capacity, with the exception of Kendall who claimed never to have done work.

The fans are not convinced and are worried about the different procedures as well as all products and filling products that the sisters have injected in their face and their body. They speculate, and compare the photos to try to understand what is really going on.

The speculations of fans continues despite the denial of the Kardashian sisters on the procedures

Although the sisters deny most of the procedures, the fans always wonder what the sisters would have been able to do. They are convinced that the buttocks, the breasts and the nose of Kim could not be his own. They insist on the fact that Khloé and Kylie have been working their jaw. People don’t seem to believe that the sisters would have been able to get the body they have by following a diet and exercise alone, even if they have personal trainers on hand.