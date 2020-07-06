The Kardashian have spent the 4 of July on Tristan Thompson… Machine Gun Kelly mourns the death of his father…

The star of reality tv Khloe Kardashian — Sarah Stewart/Starface



July 6, 2020

Machine Gun Kelly is crying for his father

Sad news by Machine Gun Kelly : the rapper, Colson Baker, his real name, which he prepared for the coup of the first candle of your album Hotel Diablohe revealed to his fans that his father had died that morning.

“I had plans to celebrate the first anniversary ofHotel Diablothis album was everything I wanted to say, and I know that my fans are close to her, but my father has done with his last breath this morning, and I’ve never felt this pain so deeply in my life. I left my phone. I love you, thanks for everything,” she wrote on Instagram, in the caption of the photos of the work of art of his album, and pictures related to the disk.

Brie Larson confidence thanks to Captain Marvel

Brie Larson has entrusted in the first episode of their show on YouTube that she had managed to find confidence in playing in the superhero movie Captain Marvel.

“For me, the basic thing is that I am an introvert who has asthma. This is my story. I am introverted, I am afraid, I have social anxiety. Playing Captain Marvel, who somehow has cleaned up these forms which had to do with me and that made me say : “Wow, I don’t like that now,”, gave to know to his fans in this video that lasts more than twenty minutes.

The Kardashian have spent the 4 of July on Tristan Thompson

In the united States, the 4th of July is an important day, the day of national holiday ! Therefore, it is not a coincidence that the family Kardashian is found in Tristan Thompson to celebrate this day : the seal of reconciliation between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, who is also the father of her daughter, and the Truth. Even if, according to a source

of Entertainment Tonightthey are not “officially” together again, things are looking good, and that you want “the best” for his daughter.

“All of them are a family. Everyone agrees and everyone has the children’s best interests in mind,” adds the source about Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, in the light of their former respective, Travis Scott and Scott Disick.