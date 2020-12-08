THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER CLAN CANCELED THE CHRISTMAS PARTY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 42 YEARS

The whole world is reviewing plans for Christmas 2020, to do its part by complying with measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

They will be different holidays for everyone, including the Kardashian-Jenner clan that has canceled the party that traditionally gave on Christmas Eve with many famous guests.

Khloé Kardashian revealed it in a tweet in response to a fan, explaining that it will be the first time in 42 years that the party will not be held: ” Covid cases are out of control in California. So we have decided not to hold the party of the Christmas Eve this year. It will be the first time since 1978 “.

” Health and safety in the first place – she added – Taking this pandemic seriously is a duty “.

A while ago, when the restrictions were loosened, the 36-year-old talked about the possibility of being able to throw the party ” in a smaller way “. Unfortunately, like the rest of the world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan had to revise their plans.

For sure in everyone’s Christmas 2020 there will be many video calls. Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner have already come along with a FaceTime joke pulled on several famous friends.