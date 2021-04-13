The Kardashian Jenner clan could return to television!

Both have been the success of the program “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” also known by its acronym KUWTK, that both Kris Jenner and his daughters could return to the small screen with more content, new adventures, and situations that can only happen to them.

The one tasked with sharing “the news” or at least letting in between seeing that this event could happen again was Kim Kardashian, who until a few years ago was the member of the most well-known and popular clan.

It is said that through his Twitter account he wrote a message that several of his millions of followers on the microblogging service left more than impacted, stating that they would not leave for long, perhaps referencing KUWTK and television.

We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

If you are a fan of the family you will know that this unique reality TV show has not been launched, but that its sisters have also used their fame to promote and sell not only their own program but also their image as their own brand.

From the moment they announced that after 14 years of television broadcasting and 20 seasons, their program would come to an end, several of their fans were immediately saddened, because it was thanks to this program that he became one of the pioneers in this type of format, which today is more than common.

Thanks to KUWTK it was that the current supporters of each of the family members: Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner became all social media celebrities.

Especially of the smaller ones seeing what they looked like when they were just girls that over the past 14 years we saw grow up and develop to become the beautiful women who are today and above all successful.

The post was made by Kim Kardashian in response to a tweet someone else had written because she couldn’t believe this was the last season of her series, wondering what she would do later, obviously labeling the owner of the SKIMS brand.

Interestingly the post was made on April 8 and surprisingly Kim still Kanye West’s wife answered it the same day, in case you didn’t know the socialite has more than 69 million 700 thousand followers on Twitter, and it’s likely that in several messages they label it, but that you saw coincidentally this was fabulous.

For a few weeks now that the family has been dedicating themselves almost formally to the reality show that made them known to the whole world, surely some of their fans are more than excited to know the new show they are about to release.

Shortly after they announced their retirement from television with the show that turned them into controversial celebrities, it is believed that there will be even more surprises in the last season, and in the new show they will be releasing once the last chapter of “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” ends.

Surely some are waiting for the official news of Kim Kardashian’s divorce or Kourtney Kardashian’s reconciliation with the father of his sons Scott Disick to be shared.

For a few months now that we have encountered several speculations about the situation in which “the queen of surgeries” finds he/she, any mention of the cameras related to the father of her four children is always a cause for the alert to the millions of admirers that the entrepreneur has, but until she sees him on the show nothing can be said.