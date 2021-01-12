CELEBRITIES

THE KARDASHIAN-JENNER CLAN HAS OFFICIALLY SAID GOODBYE TO THE FAMILY REALITY SHOW

Posted on

The Kardashian-Jenner clan ended an era by saying goodbye to family reality TV.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Scott Disick (Kourtney’s ex-husband) announced the closure of Keeping Up With the Kardashians last September, and now the very last day has arrived. of shooting.

Kim documented some of the final moments under the eye of the cameras, such as the microphones they carried for years.

After the last take, he made a toast: ” Hi guys, we just finished shooting forever. Forever, always. We’re done. We will never shoot again, it’s crazy – said the 40-year-old – So we’re having a drink with the crew in my garden, let’s toast to 15 years and 20 seasons of madness and a lot of love “.

Khloé Kardashian has instead posted a video showing the cookies with the faces of each family member, made for the occasion.

Kylie Jenner showed the look she chose for the last day of shooting, in total white.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians was started in 2007 and gave the family the reputation it has today.

But currently, the #Riccanza of the clan no longer comes from reality: Kim Kardashian explained that they earn a lot more with Instagram than with an entire season of the show.

In reality, the Kardashian-Jenner did not say goodbye to TV entirely because at the end of 2020 they signed a contract to produce new content on the US platform Hulu (while KUWTK was broadcast on E!).

