THE KARDASHIAN-JENNERS EARN MORE WITH INSTAGRAM THAN WITH THE FAMILY REALITY SHOW: KIM’S WORD

If you’re curious as to where the Kardashian-Jenner clan #Ricanza comes from, Kim has just revealed a detail about it.

The host of No need for an introduction by David Letterman, the almost 40-year-old admitted that the whole family owes the notoriety and the consequent increase in the bank account to the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (in Italian, In step with the Kardashians ).

The show started in 2007 (it will end in 2021 ) and a lot has changed since then. Kim Kardashian has in fact explained that currently she and the rest of the clan earn much more with Instagram, rather than reality.

” We wouldn’t be where we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives – he said in the interview – Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and earn more than we do in a whole season “.

A comment that can also make us reflect on how the media landscape has changed over time, shifting the balance of power from television to social media.

Speaking of numbers, TMZ revealed that the Kardashians had renewed their five-season reality contract in 2017, for a total of $ 150 million. Divided equally for each family member, they make 4.5 million per season.

On Instagram Kim Kardashian would earn up to $ 500,000 for each sponsored Instagram post, as reported by UsWeekly.

She is currently the richest member of the family according to Forbes’ latest calculations after Kylie Jenner was stripped of the title of the billionaire.