The Kardashian-Jenners sign a multi-million dollar contract with Hulu

Kris Jenner delivers the long-awaited news that the Kardashian-Jenner clan signs a 9-figure contract with the streaming platform Hulu, owned by the entertainment giant Disney.

The matriarch announced through her social media accounts that all the members of this famous family are very excited and motivated by this new adventure.

Kris announced that in early 2021 they will release details about the new projects and programs that will start on Hulu, without mentioning yet any figure of the multi-million dollar contract that the businesswoman negotiated with the company.

For its part, Disney also confirmed that the famous clan will be an important part of the catalog on its new channel ‘Star’, from the successful Disney platform.