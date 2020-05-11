The Kardashian: Kendall takes for Kylie, Kim to Kourtney, Kris for Khloé!

Well before the advent of social networks, the Kardashian gathered already millions of spectators in front of The Incredible family Kardashian. The 17th season of the show ended this Sunday, December 15, 2019. Kim Kardashian and her sisters promised an exciting finale to their fans and are disguised for the occasion.

Halloween is well past, but it continues in the Kardashian. For the final episode of the season The Incredible family Kardashian broadcast on Sunday, December 15, 2019, Kris Jenner and her daughters are disguised for a dinner among women. The superstar, 64 years of age, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kendall lent themselves to the game by slipping into the skin of another member of their family. Thus, Kendall’s pretending to be her little sister Kylie Jenner and has imitated her tutorials of makeup.

Kourtney and Kim were inspired by one another. “My pants is a Yeezy [la marque de vêtements du mari de Kim, Kanye West, NDLR]my shoes are Yeezy. I have seven stylists that I dress in leggings and jogging“says the eldest, with the voice of his little sister, in a teaser hilarious.

Kris Jenner has donned a blonde wig to look like Khloé Kardashian. This last, wearing a wig brown and short, teases his mother.