The Kardashian on Netflix : all about the return of this “family gold”

What is it that can stop the Kardashian? Only a global pandemic, apparently. Thirteen years after they have started to fascinate the american viewers throughout 18 seasons of uninterrupted, filming the 19th season of ” the Incredible Family Kardashian “, which is broadcast on the channel E! is at a standstill because of the outbreak of Covid-19, like all the shootings in the United States.

This arranges the affairs of Netflix, it also fails series cool : the platform has decided to schedule at its tour ” the Incredible Family Kardashian “, whose first two seasons are available online this Monday, 1st June. The opportunity for the French public to discover the beginnings of a show that launched the phenomenal popularization of a family outside the norm.

Rich and crazy

But for who is not an expert in the ” people “, even before watching the series, it is engaging in a little exercise in genealogy. Because the tribe Kardashian, it’s complicated. In 1978, the american lawyer of Armenian origin Robert Kardashian wife, metis originally Dutch and scottish international Kris Koughton. Four children were born of this union : Kourtney (born 1979), Kim (1980), Khloé (1984) and Rob (1987). The couple divorced in 1990.

In 1994, Robert navigates to a worldwide fame by becoming the lawyer of O. J. Simpson, star of the football US accused of the murder of his wife and her lover. On his side, Kris married Bruce Jenner, former olympic champion in decathlon, with whom she will have two children : Kendall (born 1995) and Kylie (1997). A lot of K in this family is unbreakable… Related Post: Alicia Vikander, Salma Hayek, Chiara Ferragni... The VIP of the week

Even after the death of Robert Kardashian in 2003, the two families remain close, especially the four children with Kardashian and their half-sister, Jenner. Rich, crazy, they grabbed headlines at the point of deciding to tell their life in a reality tv show : “the Incredible Family Kardashian “, launched in 2007.

The kitsch, the unexpected turns and twists, a marriage,…

How, then, can be exciting for the existence of the kids of rich Americans to the point of not to leave the antenna for thirteen years, and what can expect those who are not familiar with the series and who will discover it on Netflix ? Was pure delirium, in reality, that owes as much to the kitsch at the money, all agree good dose of vulgarity and humour.

With, as a bonus, a lot of twists and turns. Example? Bruce Jenner, father of Kylie and Kendall, is named now… Caithlyn. In 2013, the ex-champion separates himself from Kris (the mother of Kim Kardashian, everyone following?), and announces his transidentité. In 2015, after several operations, Jenner is officially a woman… But all this happens under the watchful eye of the cameras of the reality show, extensively commented upon and discussed by each member of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.

This is what kinds of stories – true – have a right to the fans of the series, without forgetting, of course, over the years, the marriage of Kim Kardashian — the real star of the family — with the rapper Kanye West, or the success story of Kylie Jenner, to become in 2019, at age 21, the youngest entrepreneur to billionaire on the planet. Related Post: Chris Evans : Netflix announces release date of his new film, The Red Sea Diving Resort

Newsletter – The bulk of the actu Every morning, the news was seen by The Parisian

Also on the menu : the collections of clothes and boutiques launched by the Kardashian sisters, the modeling career of Kendall Jenner, links stormy Rob Kardashian (in particular with the singer Rita Ora or the porn actress Lisa Ann), all punctuated by an ongoing parade of stars “friends” in the clan, and the spectacular joy-riding each other, at the Cannes film Festival or Las Vegas… And we let it happen. In short, shots of botox, sextapes and dollars, you will never get bored in front of the big show of Kardashian.