The Kardashian racist ? The family responds to accusations of Committee Chyna !

The former fiancée of Rob Kardashian, Committee Chyna is accusing the clan Kardashian of racism. The family of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney did not let do it.

The family Kardashian would it be racist ? It is in any case that claims to Committee Chynathe former fiancée of Rob Kardashian. The young 32-year old woman accuses the family Kardashian-Jenner racism, according to information from the Daily Mail. According to Committee Chyna, the former reality tv show american Rob & Chyna would not have been renewed for a second season in 2016 because of racism.

Of course, the family Kardashian does not let to do it. Marty Singerthe family’s lawyer, has made statements to the Daily Mail. “It is an old trial of two years, during which Committee Chyna has changed his defence more times than we can count. Sadly, and it is a surprise to anyone, she has reached new bassesses, and has changed his defence in order try to make a leverage effect on the emotions and the pain of the moment, by insulting the pain and suffering of actual victims of racial injustices and systemic racism”, he said.

Allegations ‘serious’

To conclude his statements, Marty Singer added : “We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no emission Rob & Chyna if there is no Rob & Chyna”. Lynne Ciani, the lawyer of Committee Chyna, said in a news release Page Six that according to it, the cancellation of the reality tv show, it would have gone differently if Committee Chyna had been white.

This is not the first time that court cases undermine the two clans. In 2017, the People had revealed that the youngest of the family Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and her half-sister Kylie Jenner had filed a complaint against his ex-girlfriend Committee Chyna. In the complaint, Committee Chyna was accused of having attempted to strangle Rob Kardashian with the wire of the charger of his mobile phone, during a violent altercation. The dispute allegedly took place in Kylie Jenner, who she also had sued the former of his half-brother for assault and vandalism.