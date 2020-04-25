The Kardashian’s favorite Jennifer Lawrence is surprisingly random

Jennifer Lawrence has the reputation of being not only incredibly talented and beautiful, but also incredibly comparable. The actress of Hunger Games is the darling of hollywood favorite of all. And proving once more that she is like us, he was also an obsession for the Kardashian. In fact, the extent of his relationship with the family may surprise you. But if you think that Kim Kardashian is his Kardashian favorite, think again.

Jennifer Lawrence is obsessed with the Kardashian

Everyone loves reality tv, and that includes Lawrence. Its emission absolute favorite is Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In fact, during the shooting of the film of 2017, Mother !, Lawrence has kept a “tent Kardashian” on the plateau where she could unpack the gravity of his role.

“I had to go into a darker place than I’ve ever been in my life,” she explained to Vogue about her role in Mother !. “I didn’t know if I could go out OK.”

But the Kardashian have provided Lawrence the perfect way to calm down and reconnect with herself. “It was a tent that contained photos of the Kardashian and follow the rhythm of the Kardashian,” explained Lawrence about his space on the shelf. “And the gum balls. My happy place.”

Once again, Lawrence has proven that she is like us. We can all understand how to use the Kardashians, or any reality tv show, to unwind after a hard day.

Lawrence has even made an appearance in the show. During a session of painting with Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick last season, the couple has called their “momager” Kris Jenner, for his contribution to the work. But instead of Jenner answering the phone, they had Lawrence, who seemed to be in the middle of a session of wine with Jenner.

After to have joked with the group, Lawrence ends the call by saying, “I love you all so much and you make me feel proud every day.”

Jennifer Lawrence found herself naked in the closet of a Kardashian

Lawrence is not only a big fan of the Kardashian, but she is also a friend. When Lawrence was invited to the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, she shared how she was close to the family.

By interviewing Kim Kardashian, Lawrence spoke of the moment when she had dinner with Jenner. “I drank five martinis, and I found myself naked in his closet”, she explained to the crowd. “I’m very serious.”

Kardashian has laughed and has shared his version of the events. “So Jennifer came to dinner two weeks ago and I have never seen my mother more drunk in my life,” she said.

“I remember being naked in the closet of your mother and you have ordered me to dress,” explained Lawrence to Kardashian.

It looks like Lawrence and Jenner spent the night together. But despite the age difference, these two are great friends. They even exchanged gifts at Christmas: Lawrence gave Jenner a Porsche.

Granted, it was a small car that is Porsche. The size is perfect for small children, but it was still a Porsche. Jenner was so excited by the gift that she even shared a photo with his subscribers Instagram.

Which is the Kardashian’s favorite Jennifer Lawrence?

With all this evidence, it is easy to see that Lawrence is a fan and a friend of the family Kardashian. But thanks to Vanity Fair, we also had an idea of her Kardashian favorite.

The media has given Lawrence a detection test of a lie, where they asked if Kim was her Kardashian favorite. Unfortunately for Kim Kardashian, Lawrence smirked and then shook his head. Indicating that the lawyer in grass is not her Kardashian favorite.

Of course, this leaves everyone wondering who is the favorite of Lawrence. However, looking through its history with the family, one member stands out above all others: Kris Jenner.

Almost every important moment of Lawrence with the Kardashian implies Jenner. In fact, when Yohana Desta of Vanity Fair asked him what Kardashian it was the closest, Lawrence has responded to Jenner.

“I guess it is probably Kris”, she said, “They guide the whole world, isn’t it?” I send him a text message. “