CELEBRITIES

The Kardashians film their last Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene

Posted on

The Kardashians have finished filming their family reality show that began 14 years ago.

The reality show ends with a dinner where Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner, get together to film the last scene of the E! Program after 14 years of being on the air.

Kim shared a video of the set, where she showed her millions of followers herself placing her microphone for the last time. It also showed the table setting, where each member of the family received a special personalized emoji as their place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kardashians on E! (@kuwtk)

In September, it was confirmed that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021.

Kim wrote in a statement: “It is with great regret that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashian.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are more than grateful to all of you who have watched us through all these years, through the good times, the bad times, the happiness. , the tears and the many relationships and children. We will always cherish the wonderful memories and the countless people we have met along the way. ”

“Thanks to the thousands of people and companies who have been part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thanks to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, to E! for being our partner and our production team at Bunim / Murray, who have spent countless hours documenting our lives.

“Our final season will air early next year in 2021. Without KUWTK, I would not be where I am today. I am so grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family over the past 14 incredible years.

“This program made us who we are and I will always be indebted to all who played a role in shaping our careers and changed our lives forever.”

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

177
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian “regrets” her rude behavior with Kris Jenner

165
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

159
CELEBRITIES

Prince William more ‘protective’ with Kate Middleton in Christmas photo 2020

156
CELEBRITIES

Chris Evans to play Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie

152
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

120
CELEBRITIES

Selena Gomez ends “Selena vs. Hailey” narrative

118
CELEBRITIES

Tom Brady and Giselle Bündchen to move to “Billionaires’ Bunker”

117
CELEBRITIES

Jennifer Lopez stars in the movie The Cipher

97
CELEBRITIES

Tom Cruise starts his vacation today and resumes filming in January

92
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

To Top