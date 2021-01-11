The Kardashians film their last Keeping Up With the Kardashians scene

The Kardashians have finished filming their family reality show that began 14 years ago.

The reality show ends with a dinner where Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner, get together to film the last scene of the E! Program after 14 years of being on the air.

Kim shared a video of the set, where she showed her millions of followers herself placing her microphone for the last time. It also showed the table setting, where each member of the family received a special personalized emoji as their place.

In September, it was confirmed that Keeping Up with the Kardashians will end in 2021.

Kim wrote in a statement: “It is with great regret that we have made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashian.

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are more than grateful to all of you who have watched us through all these years, through the good times, the bad times, the happiness. , the tears and the many relationships and children. We will always cherish the wonderful memories and the countless people we have met along the way. ”

“Thanks to the thousands of people and companies who have been part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thanks to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, to E! for being our partner and our production team at Bunim / Murray, who have spent countless hours documenting our lives.

“Our final season will air early next year in 2021. Without KUWTK, I would not be where I am today. I am so grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family over the past 14 incredible years.

“This program made us who we are and I will always be indebted to all who played a role in shaping our careers and changed our lives forever.”