The Kardashians receive every week from new iPhones to film KUWTK in quarantine safely

The family Kardashian facilitates the tracking of their life.
While some reality shows and some films have delayed production because of the coronavirus, Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians are finding ways to provide the content that their fans want. The incredible family Kardashian’ executive producer Farnaz Farjam tells It at the beginning of the pandemic, she and momager have started to think of ideas that would allow them to continue filming while ensuring the health and safety of all persons involved. After thinking about, Jenner proposed that the stars are filming.
At the beginning, it seemed pretty simple, but Farnaz reveals that the transition from one crew to a self-registration has been a “big task”.
“If Kris gets upset and comes out of the camera angle, it’s not as if we could follow it and continue filming. It should come back on the screen, and explain (why she strayed)”, she explains. “It is less stolen from the wall, because we need to give them instructions and they should be more informative with us … But because they are the Kardashian and they are entertaining in spite of everything, this will be a watch that’s fun for the people. “
Initially, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe kardashian to record their sequences and share them on an album, but the production team has realized that this was not possible because people will get tired of seeing clips of poor quality.
Then Farnaz said that they have initiated plan B: “She has hired a director of photography and a technician, who has built a suit to protect against hazardous material and configured very bright rooms in the manor house” monastery minimalist “self-proclaimed Kim and in the house in Calabasas to Khloé. There, they install tripods tailored to the phone, carefully cleaned with sanitary wipes to combat the transfer of germs. The family waited 24 hours before entering the rooms in order to avoid any potential contamination by the COVID-19,” It writing.
Apart from the difficulties, this new form of registration has surprisingly led to a new openness with the family, which fans will be able to be witnesses. Farnaz said: “Sometimes you will hear them mumble in a low voice,” Who knew that the job of a cameraman would be so difficult?! “Https://www.eonline.com/”
The only other change in their production was the introduction of new iPhones. According to the EP, a showrunner exchange of new iPhones against those containing the images. In total, the Kardashian record approximately 16 hours of footage, although this varies according to the members of the family.
Not surprisingly, Kourtney is the family member that saves the least, as she tries to take a little detox from their phone,” according to Farnaz.
At the other end of the spectrum, Kim Kardashian, the mother of four children and a lawyer in training. The EP teases a large part of the images will come from the house of Kardashian-West, including the efforts of Kim for the school-house North West and St West. She says: “Watching Kim juggle four children will be very easy to understand. Regardless of the size of his house, four kids are four kids. It’s a lot.”
In addition, Farjam promises that viewers will be able to see how the ex of Khloe Tristan Thompson “it has definitely increased” and showed “a side a lot more mature of himself” during these difficult times.
The show returns in September, but for now, fans can watch all their favorite episodes here!