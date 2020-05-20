The Kardashians receive every week from new iPhones to film KUWTK in quarantine safely

The family Kardashian facilitates the tracking of their life.

While some reality shows and some films have delayed production because of the coronavirus, Kris Jenner and the rest of the Kardashians are finding ways to provide the content that their fans want. The incredible family Kardashian’ executive producer Farnaz Farjam tells It at the beginning of the pandemic, she and momager have started to think of ideas that would allow them to continue filming while ensuring the health and safety of all persons involved. After thinking about, Jenner proposed that the stars are filming.

At the beginning, it seemed pretty simple, but Farnaz reveals that the transition from one crew to a self-registration has been a “big task”.

“If Kris gets upset and comes out of the camera angle, it’s not as if we could follow it and continue filming. It should come back on the screen, and explain (why she strayed)”, she explains. “It is less stolen from the wall, because we need to give them instructions and they should be more informative with us … But because they are the Kardashian and they are entertaining in spite of everything, this will be a watch that’s fun for the people. “