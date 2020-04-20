the laboratory of Wuhan disclaims any responsibility

The chinese laboratory pointed out by the american media as a possible source of the new coronavirus has categorically denied any responsibility in the pandemic of Covid-19, despite the doubts expressed by western countries and the new threats of the president, Donald Trump against Beijing.

The pandemic has caused nearly 161,000 deaths in the world, of which nearly two-thirds in Europe, since its appearance in China in December in the city of Wuhan (center), according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources Sunday mid-day.

The United States, the country most affected, both in number of dead (at least 38.664 according to the Johns Hopkins university) that case (at least 732.197), have questioned repeatedly the China for having “concealed” the actual number of victims, such as the severity of the epidemic.

In a new episode of the confrontation between the two countries and opponents geopolitical, the laboratory director pointed the finger by the american media as a possible source of the Covid-19 denied: “it is impossible for this virus to vienna with us,” said in an interview on the channel state CGTN, Yuan Zhiming, director of the Institute of virology, Wuhan, denouncing the accusations “without evidence” and “to fool people”.

According to most scientists, the new coronavirus was probably transmitted to humans by an animal. A market of Wuhan was jailed because he would have sold the animals live wild. But the presence a few kilometres away from the Institute of virology fueling speculation about a run since these sensitive installations.

– “We are together” –

The epidemic could have been stopped in China before she started and she has not been. And now, the whole world suffers because of it”, has again lambasted Saturday Donal Trump. And warn: “If they were knowingly responsible, yes, then there should be consequences”.

After the catholics, the protestants and the jews, more than 260 million orthodox christians — who live mainly in eastern Europe and former USSR — have in their turn lived on Sunday, a Passover confined, but with the rules of estrangement sometimes elastic.

Byelorussian president Alexander Lukashenko, who denies actively the severity of the epidemic, was in a chapel at the campaign, criticizing “those who have closed the people the way to the church.” The faithful also gathered in Georgia, Ukraine or Bulgaria.

Romania, Serbia, Albania, Macedonia in the North or in Lebanon, the churches are, in contrast, remained closed. In Greece, thousands of police backed by helicopters and drones were trying to avoid the holiday traffic.

In Russia, Kirill, the head of the Moscow Patriarchate, has provided a mass behind closed doors in the main cathedral of the capital. “This terrible disease has touched our people”, he stated during a talk show, but “we are together: a large family of orthodox faithful”.

For example, president Vladimir Putin celebrated Easter in a small chapel in his official residence. Many places of worship, however, remained open in the huge Russian federation, which account 42.853 cases of coronavirus, of which 361 were fatal.

– “Responsible and progressive” –

Celebration planetary of another kind, but still confined, dozens of stars who have given in the night from Saturday to Sunday, a concert virtual “giant”, and unprecedented, support to personal caregivers who are fighting the epidemic.

The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, and Paul McCartney have played, each in the privacy of their living room, celebrating the “heroes” of the hospitals.

Initiated by the singer Lady Gaga, the concert “One World: Together At Home” (“A world, set in the home”) has raised approximately $ 35 million (more than € 32 million), while at least 4.5 billion people, or more than half of humanity, are now confined.

Elsewhere in the world, the threshold of 1.000 deaths officially recorded was taken in Africa, of which three-quarters in Algeria, Egypt, Morocco and South Africa.

Malians voted Sunday to elect their Parliament, under the threat of coronavirus, in addition to the violence of jihadists. Despite the hygiene measures put in place around the election, markets, mosques and public transport were constantly busy.

Behind the Usa, Italy with 23.227 death and Spain with 20.453 dead countries are the most affected, followed by France (19.323) and the United Kingdom (16.060).

In Europe, few countries are engaged in the way of a careful déconfinement such as Austria or Denmark. Berlin has found the pandemic is now “under control” in Germany.