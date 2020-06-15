The lady of America, The Eddy, Serving… The filmmakers of the French in the trend of the series with US – News of the TV Series

The series the Lady of America, The Eddy, The Handmaid”s Tale, or soon to be Perry Mason and Hanna season 2 have in common that have been requested recently to the filmmakers in French, as Julia Ducournau (Serious). We have made the point in this trend.

While the mini-series the Lady of America has just been completed at Canal+, the focus of attention in what seemed to be a new trend, or at least, a certain excitement : the call of the signatures of French to make the episodes of the american series, or in the international production, such as The Eddy is currently available on Netflix.

Among the names of Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba or Dahvi Waller, in this case the creator of the Lady of America, you may have also pointed out, in the credits of the series, the name of Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre. It was precisely the director of episodes 6 and 7, among a team of directors, the majority of women. This filmmaker has recently released his first feature film, Nevada film noticed at the Sundance film festival, sponsored by Robert Redford, and some of the French productions will be the best exported in the year 2019. Keep in mind that the French filmmaker, established in the united States, has recently directed episodes of the series of the Law, with Patricia Arquette, which will soon be available on Canal+.

Just before this series, was the name of Houda benyamina l, noticed that a couple of years ago at the Cannes film festival with the Divine, that got us in the eyes in generic Eddythe series arrives at the beginning of may on Netflix. As Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, the filmmaker has directed two episodes of this international production. If the episodes have been filmed in the house, in the neighborhood of Belleville in Paris, this series of Netflix can boast an international distribution, with Damien Chazelle (also creator of the show), Alan Poul and Laïla Marrakchi among its directors.

In the beginning of the year, one remembers to have seen M. Night Shyamalan to ask in the social networks next to Julia Ducournau, producer of the first feature noticed Severe, and is expected to be Titanium with impatience. Julia Ducournau has directed the first two episodes of season 2, that it is not yet known the release date in France.

As Houda benyamina l, Julia Ducournau belongs to the new generation of filmmakers, recently warned in the parallel section to the Cannes film festival. Same profile for Deniz Gamze Ergüven, which multiplies the collaborations in the united States : after the Mustang, was selected at the directors ‘ Fortnight in the year 2015, the filmmaker trained at la Fémis, he has filmed a movie in English with Halle Berry and Daniel Craig, Kings, published in April of 2018. But what is less known is that he has also directed several episodes of The Handmaid”s Tale (two episodes of the last season aired), but also two episodes of The First to Hulu, and make it to the end of this month of June with the series Perry Mason, who has directed three episodes. Perry Mason arrives in France as soon as the 22 of June in the OCS.

The following is a French filmmaker who put your name in the credits of an international series : this is Eva Husson, whose Gang Bang, his first feature film, there was a sense in Toronto. His second feature film, Daughters of the sun is hoisted in competition at Cannes in the year 2018. In contact, she told us that they have worked on season 2 of Hanna for Amazon Studios, ensuring the delivery of the first three episodes (David Farr and Ugla Hauksdóttir has directed the following episodes). The series, inspired by the movie of Joe Wright, will come to Amazon Prime July 3.

According to Eva Husson, these productions of series are attracted to the vision of the cinema is associated with directors recently requested. But he stressed from the outset that it is often special cases, since these series are not necessarily located in the united States (Eva Husson in the case has been returned to London to Hanna; Houda benyamina l was in Paris for Foucault), and some of the women directors, French coveted as they are based in the united States, as Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre or Deniz Gamze Ergüven. The series in any case, they are attracted by a tab, and the prestige of the name associated with these filmmakers. According to Eva Husson, this is part of the marketing of these series, that you can put a stamp of author or “indie”.

“It is difficult for the authors to work within the system that is being put into practice in terms of pace of production. We love our vision through the work methods are clearly the methods of work of the cinema, of the temporalities of the film, the margins of maneuver, the subjectivities of cinema“. According to the filmmaker, “the tv is really the realm of the screenwriter and the producer. We’re really at the service of the same. This is not a concern when you are the creator of the show, and has an ecosystem that is right for you. But there is a bit of a secret about the reality of working when they are not people who are mutually selected“grants-t-elle. And remember, for example, the mishap known by the british filmmaker Andrea Arnold in season 2 of Big Little Lies, which is said to have been on the bench due to the different artistic manifestations.

There will be collaborations multiply in the coming months between France and the united States ? The crisis of the Covid could put an end to this madness, especially if the outbreaks are located in the united kingdom, where the quarantine mandatory one way or the other from France. The ghost of a second wave of the virus expected to slow these bridges between countries and filmmakers. “What happens inevitably change projects, summarizes Eva Husson. The British will to remain in England; in the same way, the Americans remain in the united States.“This could encourage more filmmaker of this generation to the return of the series in France ? And so it goes, for example, of Rebecca Zlotowski with the series of the nature for Canal+ (currently in the preparation of the season 2) or Lucie Borleteau, which before the adaptation of the soft Song in the film, unveiled the number of Cannabis to the Art.

The teaser of the season 2 of the series, Hanna, the first three episodes have been made by Eva Husson :