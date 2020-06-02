‘The Lake House’ is available to watch on Netflix in America?

Dramas, romantic Movies, Favorite romantic, Drama, romantic, Science-fiction and fantasy, Fantasy

Unblock US Netflix using Surfshark VPN (connection fee)

A subscription to Netflix is required to watch on Netflix

Good news! “The Lake House” is available to watch on Netflix USA!!! To see in what other country it is available, you can follow this link: Where can I watch this?

Date added: June 1st, 2020

You want to keep it forever? Try to search “The Lake House” on Amazon (link charges apply)

History:

10/01/2018: Added to Netflix

01/02/2019: Removed from Netflix

09/02/2019: Added to Netflix

01/01/2020: Removed from Netflix

06/01/2020: Streaming Again

Description:

A physician solitaire begins to write letters to the architect frustrated living in his old house, only to discover that they live two years apart.

Certificate: PG

A little language and an image disturbing

Year: 2006

Duration: 1 h 38 min

The audio: English [Original], Spanish

Sub-titles: English Spanish

Details on the production and the box office:

“The Lake House” was produced by Sound for Film, Village Roadshow Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures with a budget of $ 40 million. With its initial release on June 16, 2006, he reported about 114,83 million dollars at the Box Office.

Watch the trailer of ” The Lake House “

Cast and crew

Director: Alejandro Agresti

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dylan Walsh, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ebbo Moss-Bachrach, Lynn Collins, Willeke van Ammelrooy, Christopher Plummer

RATINGS:

LISTS:

DISCUSS ON …:

Facebook Twitter

Available on Netflix USA!!!

A subscription to Netflix is required to watch on Netflix