‘The Lake House’ is available to watch on Netflix in America?

Dramas, romantic Movies, Favorite romantic, Drama, romantic, Science-fiction and fantasy, Fantasy
Unblock US Netflix using Surfshark VPN (connection fee)
A subscription to Netflix is required to watch on Netflix
Good news! “The Lake House” is available to watch on Netflix USA!!! To see in what other country it is available, you can follow this link: Where can I watch this?
Date added: June 1st, 2020
You want to keep it forever? Try to search “The Lake House” on Amazon (link charges apply)
History:
10/01/2018: Added to Netflix
01/02/2019: Removed from Netflix
09/02/2019: Added to Netflix
01/01/2020: Removed from Netflix
06/01/2020: Streaming Again
Description:
A physician solitaire begins to write letters to the architect frustrated living in his old house, only to discover that they live two years apart.
Certificate: PG
A little language and an image disturbing
Year: 2006
Duration: 1 h 38 min
The audio: English [Original], Spanish
Sub-titles: English Spanish
Details on the production and the box office:
“The Lake House” was produced by Sound for Film, Village Roadshow Pictures, Vertigo Entertainment and Warner Bros. Pictures with a budget of $ 40 million. With its initial release on June 16, 2006, he reported about 114,83 million dollars at the Box Office.
Watch the trailer of ” The Lake House “
Cast and crew
Director: Alejandro Agresti
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dylan Walsh, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Ebbo Moss-Bachrach, Lynn Collins, Willeke van Ammelrooy, Christopher Plummer
RATINGS:
LISTS:
DISCUSS ON …:
Facebook Twitter
Log in or sign up for updates …
Available on Netflix USA!!!
A subscription to Netflix is required to watch on Netflix