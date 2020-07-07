The Land of Saint-Malo on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Cinema plein air : La La Land, 16 jul 2020-16 July 2020, Saint-Malo.

Cinema plein air : La La Land 2020-07-16 22:15:00 – 2020-07-16 Rue Maurice Nogues Parc de la Briantais

Saint-Malo, Ille-et-Vilaine

On a giant screen (Cinétoiles). Remember to bring your chairs/chairs and blankets. Film 2017 / 2 h 08 min / Comedy-musical – Romance of Damien Chazelle. With Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone.

In the heart of los Angeles, an actress, become the name Mia serves coffee between two audiences. For his part, Sebastian, passionate about jazz, plays the piano in clubs of bad death for their livelihoods. Both are far from the dream of life to which they aspire… The destination you are going to meet with these gentle dreamers, but your lightning resist to the temptations, the disappointments, and the hectic life of Hollywood ?

+33 2 99 81 20 59

