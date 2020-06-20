the last all-Star Game of Michael Jordan, it would have been perfect

The 17 of February of 2003, Michael Jordan was the celebration of its 40 years. Sport shoes for the feet, short, long, smile, the GOAT had not yet hung up his legendary number 23. Best, 3 days before, he was playing his last all-Star Game in the middle of a pack of young hungry wolves, all ready to take. Among them, his spiritual son, the one who would become an icon to activate a couple of years later, Kobe Bryant.

This February 14, 2003, the public of Atlanta had decided to honor the legend of Chicago. Do not bear a grudge to the fans of the Hawks. Vince Carter he had even yielded his place in the top five for the occasion. Ovationné, applauded, commended of all, it has even shed his tear when Mariah Carey, and honoured him with the title of “Hero” (see below).

Kobe Bryant was still a young superstar, a fighter, always ready to challenge his idol in the ground (see video below). Acclaimed by the fans, with more than a million votes, who had finished in the lead of the votes. It was him, the new face of the league. The successor of Her Majesty. Then, in the field, the Black Mamba has a home from Mike. That reminded him gently that he had six rings, three more (at the time) that his young rival.

The duel between Bryant and Jordan was a party in the party during the All-Star Game of the epic. The first ended with 22 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists. The second has scored 20 points despite a first half of hard drive (6 points on 3/12). His hand-to-hand has given spice to the encounter, one of the most mythical of the history of the ASG. The first live broadcast of TNT (for a rate hearing record that still has not been surpassed since).

The extension. Winner of the game. The perfect ending to Michael Jordan, except that…

10 seconds to play. 120 in all parts. Michael Jordan has all of the tickets to shoot a minute. But Shawn Marion did not miss anything. Matrix defends hard. It is solid and Mike was chained to the failures. In this last outbreak, once more, the wingman of the Suns takes over. The photography is good, but does not fit. The extension.

Jason Kidd, T-Mac and Allen Inverson maintain the booth during the overtime period. The Sixer comes to the score of 8 points. 136 in all parts. 10 seconds to play. Jason Kidd put in a position of attack and serves Jordan, which has all the right side of the work. Marion is once again in front of him. It is perfect, in its support, not to lose anything. But, this time, Michael Jordan takes and plant a session incredible. A fadeaway perfect, soft, your brand. The ball rises very high, very high, and ends up caressing the network. The public rejoices. The win by the score of 138-136.

A perfect end to close the story of His Airness with this all-Star Game that has seen a lot of luster since 1984. Except that it is not. No, because it was still 3 seconds to play and Jermaine O’neal unfortunately, it is not the player with the most intelligent in the world… the release of the game difficult, the defense cut the lines, it’s active, Jason Kidd deflects the step of Garnett, but Kobe finally got the ball back. Is a second, he stands up to try an impossible shoot, and… Jermaine O’neal will star in.

3 shots to follow for the # 8. Of the win. The first one is correct. The 2nd hits the circle, bouncing and spring. Jordan blows and only drag a few words in the ear of the young Laker. Love is. Kobe smiles, but stays focused. It is in. Of equality. He heads straight for Mike and he let go a small word. Jordan turns back towards his bench smiling. Great moment.

This all-Star Game 2003 has remained in the annals due to the extremely high scoring 155-145 Western Conference in the final, but also by the stage of the meeting. The exhibition matches of this type are rarely hired and it is a pity, even if we understand the problem of the marketing of the event and the desire of players not to get hurt during a game without problem. We repeat every time, but it would be nice to see the best players in the world, for good (we’ve had this year thanks to the new formula as a tribute to Kobe).

It has been the law in 2003. At least at the end of the game, very tight, and the first extension. In the second extension, Is betrayed, loses the ball, shooting airballs. The guys are not there. West quickly takes the off and took the opportunity to chair a well-deserved victory, the crown of a Kevin Garnett named MVP with 37 points in the counter. But that doesn’t matter. The players of the East do not want this 2nd OT. Us. We wanted Michael Jordan finishes in this fabulous fadeaway, which has become part of his legend. We wanted an ideal scenario, the ideal of things, such as film. Yes, sometimes there is a blue flower… But it would have been beautiful anyway.

The all-Star Game 2003 in its entirety and in HD

The staff of the all-Star Game 2003

The Conference Is

Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards)

Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons)

Jermaine O’neal (Indiana Pacers)

Tracy McGrady (Orlando Magic)

Jason Kidd (New Jersey Nets)

Vince Carter (Toronto Raptors)

Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics)

Brad Miller (Indiana Pacers)

Jamal Mashburn (New Orleans Hornets)

Antoine Walker (Boston Celtics)

Zydrunas Ilgauskas (Cleveland Cavaliers)

In The Western Conference

Steve Francis (Houston Rockets)

Kobe Bryant (L. A. Lakers)

Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Shaquille O’neal (L. A. Lakers)

Shawn Marion (Phoenix Suns)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Steve Nash (Dallas Mavericks)

Gary Payton (Seattle Sonics)

Stephon Marbury (Phoenix Suns)

Peja Stojakovic (Sacramento Kings) ** (replaces Chris Webber)

Chris Webber (Sacramento Kings) *

Coaches

Is: Isiah Thomas (Pacers)

West: Rick Adelman (Kings)

The tears of Michael Jordan

The duel Michael Jordan vs Kobe Bryant