“The Last Dance” – episode 11 : all truths are good to say, but they may make you cough

We had the mourning last Monday of our appointment Monday since mid-April, but ESPN and Netflix had in fact kept an ace in their sleeve. One last episode to close in beauty the docu favorite of your docu favourite, and this time all of the truths are spoken, even those… who were not good to say.

Warning : this debriefing may optionally contain a few spoils, according to the definition that each one will be a spoil. Either you saw it and you can read, or you have not seen them, you read, but you will be warned, either you stop here and you feints to see us after the viewing. Anyway, after these lines you can’t complain.

They we have had. Like a pack of drug addicts in lack, this morning at 9h01 the tears have been shed. No Last Dance this time, he will have to console themselves with the episode 583 924 of the Fires of Love. And then an hour later the miracle, there will indeed be an Episode 11 to conclude the fabulous story of Michael Jordan and the chicago Bulls. Past the time of the shrieks of joy, one settles down quietly, and, first surprise, this chapter surprise will be… the end of the career of Michael with the Wizards and ESPN decided to caption the episode The Worst Dance. It has been said in the preamble, all the truths are good, and it had to be, by transparency, and at the start of a first scoop bursts with… Mariah Carey, who tells us how the show at the All-Star Game of 2003.

“Actually I was coming to see Shaq, Kobe, Allen Iverson, Vince Carter and T-Mac. And then I was offered 500 000 to sing Hero and don this dress is too tight. What people don’t know is that I had eaten two or three Airwaves in the early afternoon and I had flatulence. I am chosen for the show but if ever a gas came out, the dress exploded. “The Queen Mariah

First bomb dropped, if we allow, and the promise of an episode… crispy. Throughout the past 55 minutes of the documentary it is understandable, therefore, that lived in Jordan on a daily basis in Washington, including this day when a crazy broke out in the plane because of a card game and… Pokémon. Kwame Brown who is trying to pluck the ears of Popeye Jones, this explains it, and a Jordan hazed and exploded in cognac which eventually confess to Tyronn Lue, that this is Christian Laettner, who had the most talent in the Dream Team.

“He came to see me, saying to me ‘Oh man I have to tell yourself something, it is too heavy to carry but promise me not to tell that in 2020 in “The Last Dance” Episode 11. You know, in Barcelona in ‘ 92, the people have made of crates, but crates. We had Barkley, Larry, me… but the guy, the more crazy it really was the German there, Laettner. And anyway, we have come to understand that all of this was the chiqué when we met with the brothers Gadou in Monaco. Never seen guys as athletic in life, and it gave me strength for the rest of my career.’ “– Tyronn Lue

We will not release obviously not all dingueries revealed in this last episode but know that you will get for your money. On file in any case to finish off to that fateful date of April 16, 2003, the date on which Michael Jordan will tread upon for the last time on a parquet NBA, date the best scorer in Washington named Kwame Browna bit like if Philippe Etchebest organized a final dinner before hanging up and that during the dinner, a teenager offered to cook pasta and chocolate.

But finished of cause, we let you now you rush on this last jewel, the one of all the revelations. And this time it is safe, Mondays will never be the same.

Debriefing written under the influence of madness and, of course, entirely imagined by our care, please do not call the police.