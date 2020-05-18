“The Last Dance “, Episodes 9 and 10 : the privacy of the End-1998

We had left the Bulls prior to the start of the conference finals 1998 against Indiana. A solid team, Michael Jordan qualifies as the most difficult to play in the East, or Detroit, in the conquest of the six titles.

A series that echoed the relationship between Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller, two references in the “money-time” and in the trash-talking, which possess a certain liabilities to a big fight. After four matches, and an equality with two victories everywhere, it is up to End-1997.

In addition to the motivation to win a fifth title, Michael Jordan was driven by the idea of solving both personal business. First of all, that of Karl Malone, the MVP of the season 1996-1997, before him. Then Bryon Russell, who had been confined during his years in baseball. While the latter saluted Malone and John Stockton, the young Russell had told Jordan that he had done well to retire. Necessarily, the back of the Bulls has never forgotten…

Obviously, these End-1997 have remained memorable for the ” Flu Game “. On the eve of this Game 5, to 22: 30, Jordan was hungry. One pizzeria is open and they are not less of five “drivers” for the file at the chamber of the star of the Bulls. Tim Grover is skeptical, but the player swallows the meal only. Four hours later, he vomits and suffers from food poisoning. In spite of that, Jordan will be heroic and the Bulls will prevail.

The importance of the father or father figure

A focus is dedicated to the heroes of Game 6 of these Finals : Steve Kerr. The current coach of the Warriors has taken up the torch left behind by John Paxson in the first tripled. Kerr has even shared a season with Paxson, in 1993-1994, and then putting this costume player supplement, always present to help Jordan to shine.

The two men, Jordan and Kerr – also have a point in common, they have never mentioned : the loss of their father, murdered. The father of Steve, Malcolm, professor of history and policy at UCLA, became the president of the american university of Beirut, before being assassinated on January 18, 1984 by two armed men.

A bracket is also made of the relationship of trust between Jordan and its security guards, that much has been seen over the episodes of the documentary. In particular, the one between the player and Gus Lett, a former police officer who has been a “father figure” for ” MJ “, after the death of his father in 1993. Touched by lung cancer, Gus Lett will stop working before returning for Game 7 against Indiana. Jordan wants to win this match for him. He will even go up to him to offer the ball of the match.

The loop is closed since Steve Kerr scored a basket important in this decisive match. Jordan salutes Larry Bird, then coach of the Pacers, in the aisles of the United Center and the Bulls took off to Salt Lake City.

Dennis Rodman incorrigible

This is a Michael Jordan very relaxed heading into the room of the Jazz prior to Game 1 of the Finals in 1998. Music on the ears, smile on his lips, he does not seem affected by the issue of this series. Nevertheless, the defeat of the first game just to catch up quickly. ” I’m not Shaq “, lance-t-he same in the locker room, in reference to Shaquille O’neal and the Lakers swept by the Jazz in the conference finals, in which we heard the name in the locker room.

The Bulls will pick up and win Game 2, then Game 3 (96-54 !). Except that, if all goes well on the wooden floors, the behavior of Dennis Rodman also comes to catch up with the defending champions. We recall that the interior had needed vacation during the regular season, to decompress. There, he took a detour, dried training to go play the wrestlers with Hulk Hogan !

Back and having nothing to say to journalists, Dennis Rodman must escape the press. The teams of the Bulls set up a plan to make it out of the room without passing in front of the media. The “leak” of Rodman remains a great moment of this final episode.

The Bulls are missing the boat and the trophy in Game 5 and must return to Salt Lake City to win this sixth title. Before the match, in the locker room, Scottie Pippen is massaged to the lumbar vertebrae. At the same time, the television talk about this concern physics in the winger. Phil Jackson turned off the tv, but the pain has not gone away. She comes back even from the first action of the match.

Pippen grins and has to deal with pain in the back. It the steps of going back and forth in the locker room to receive treatment. The result is known, Jordan takes things in hand, registered two baskets in the last 40 seconds including the famous “Last Shot” and the Bulls win this title and complete a second tripled in eight years.

Karl Malone in the bus, Leonardo DiCaprio in the locker room

After this shot now legendary, you can admire the stunning images of Michael Jordan on the bench, during the time-out that has followed. It reads the concentration, the fatigue in the eyes of the star. Beautiful.

Then follow the moments of joy in the dressing room of Chicago. We meet the young Leonardo DiCaprio, who became a world star from the film Titanicand then at the start of the champions back to their hotel, we see Karl Malone get on the bus to greet the Bulls and Jordan. Again, a sequence very strong. Finally, Jordan, back to the hotel, full in front of the piano and journalists, with a cigar in his hand.

Throughout the documentary, the idea of getting in behind-the-scenes of the Bulls, takes on its full meaning in these minutes following the title of 1998.

But these moments also signal the end of the dynasty of the Bulls. Even if Jerry Reinsdorf proposes to Phil Jackson to return, the coach prefers to have a break. In addition, the owner of the Bulls ahead of the situation on sporting and financial justification for the explosion of the team. For the last time of the documentary, Michael Jordan offers us a glance and a smile, suspicious and malicious.

He refutes the remarks of Jerry Reinsdorf. According to him, each player of the team by the end of the contract would be signed for a season, in order to aim for a seventh title. This did not happen and Jordan is a party, certainly at the summit, but frustrated to not have continued. He thought he could win a ring more, when Phil Jackson believed him that it was the right time to leave.

Influenced by the work of his wife on the mourning, the coach of the Bulls, to end this adventure, ask the players to write what this team was for them during this season so special. Then, these words will be burned. The Bulls would have found a Jordan very much excited, who had written a poem. The end of an adventure. And a documentary of ten episodes, which will be a date.