The last jewels left by the Rule 20/11

The Rule 20/11 has been in two stages in the mexican soccer, the first of which between 2005 and 2011, while the second will come to an end in the Closing 2020 after it was introduced in the Opening 2018, the stage of which debuted players that have been consolidated in the Liga MX. ESPN Digital presents the latest pearls that left such a standard, it will no longer be for the Opening 2020.

Carlos Rodriguez

He made his debut in the first half in which the Rule 20/11 returned to mexican soccer and immediately won a place in the box holder of Monterrey and months later became part of the starting eleven of Gerardo Martino in the mexican national team.

Query here all the news and results from Liga MX.

Sebastián Córdova

It is presented in the maximum circuit in the Opening 2018, a tournament in which he was on loan to Necaxa, with the team that debuted. His good performances with the Rays, had to go back to America, but now as part of the first team with which he won the title and subsequently a position in the Tri, which has been highlighted by the different positions in which you can perform.

Gilberto Sepúlveda

He made his debut in the Opening 2019, however, despite the fact that still do not comply a year in the maximum circuit has become a critical piece in the central defence of Chivas, even has already been considered by Gerardo Martino for some concentrations of the mexican national team.

1 Related

Marcel Ruiz

He was one of the first to benefit by the return of the Rule 20/11 therefore his debut was on the first day of the Opening 2018 in which he participated five minutes with Queretaro, however, after that confrontation took ownership in Roosters, the team that has given them a regular basis.

Sebastian Jury

The keeper made his debut in the last dates of the Opening 2018, just in one of the worst moments in the history of Veracruz, as they came to score 41 consecutive games without a win, but that losing streak Jury said, and was catapulted to reach Blue Cross and also to the mexican national team.

Vladimir Loroña

It is presented in the maximum circuit in the first date of the Opening 2018 with the t-shirt of Puebla. With the gaza Strip remained for two tournaments, in which it was undisputed. Later went to Tijuana where he currently has regular in the first team border.

Adrián Mora

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

Although he made his debut in the Opening 2018, began to stand six months later, in the Closing by 2019, the tournament began to have more activity with the square of Toluca, even aroused the interest of other teams and was close to signing a contract with Tigers.

Johan Vasquez

He had his first opportunity in la Liga MX in the Apertura 2018 with Monterrey, with the team that he received opportunities, but no continuity so I went out to Pumas to the Clausura 2020, where he has been a starter in the 10 matchups that have been played in the tournament.

Santiago Gimenez

The son of Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez made his debut in the Opening 2019 with Blue Cross, a tournament in which was only in three clashes, however, for the Closure by 2020 has been considered as one of the front holders of the squad who runs Robert Dante Siboldi.

Eduardo Aguirre

Has a year and a half in the maximum circuit, during which time it has earned the title in the Saints gradually. In the current Decommissioning 2020 it premiered as a scorer, as a sum of three goals in the nine battles that he has participated.