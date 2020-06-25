The last love letter from Demi Lovato Max Ehrich shows up to what point they are serious

Now this it is the look of love!

Scrolling through Instagram in the afternoon of Wednesday, some fans of pop culture may have been met Demi Lovatolast article dedicated to the boyfriend and the birthday boy Max Ehrich.

Let’s say that the singer of “Heart Attack” spread a little love.

“BAAAYYBEEE I have so much fun with you and there are so many things I want to say at this point, but I want to be there and share this day with you, so I’ll be quick: it makes life much more FUN,” he wrote in social media. “We are acting, literally, like hooligans on a daily basis and I don’t give a F-K if we embarrassons if there are others !!”

The music superstar continued: “I can spend my days with you, the face naked and in a bathing suit .. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I had never felt before … I can’t explain or that .. they are indescribable, you are beautiful, friend. On the inside as on the outside, you’re a beauty to cut the breath. “