The last minute of Zone-Turf for the Quinté the day : the n° 15 Mellby Drake – Trot

Trot







The last minute of Zone-Turf for the Quinté+ on Tuesday 21 April (©D. R.)

Fifteen competitors will compete in the Price Kisin on the distance of 2140 meters.

(Zone-turf.fr) – Last-minute Quinté : 15 Melby Drake. If he can successfully manage his or her situation in the third level, it should not be far from the truth.. This horse is offered at odds of 1.6/1.

To see the list of runners, odds, and prediction of the stroke of the Quinté More of the day : click here.

Up to 600€ offered to bet on horse racing !

Editors – ©2020 Zone-Turf.fr