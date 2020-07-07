The Last of Us 2: all the small details that you may have missed

Visually, The last of us 2 it is a game incredibly beautiful. Even on a PlayStation 4 console standard, the latest action adventure from Naughty Dog impresses at every turn. However, although the enlarged image is wonderful as a whole, what is surprising is when you take the time to appreciate some of the small details. In the majority of all The Last of Us 2 Easter eggs and referencesthere is a level of detail and obsession in the world of this game. As part of our extensive The last of us 2 guidewe have compiled a list of the technical details of the more impressive of the game.

Beware of possible spoilers below.

The bandages are blood-soaked with time

When you use a first aid kit to heal in The Last of Us 2, the character you play as to wrap his arm with a bandage. However, if you look carefully, you will notice that the wound cover will continue to bleed and will do that little by little, the bands of red color with the time.

The physics of the cup

It is well known that you can break the glass in The Last of Us 2, but the physics applied to this material goes beyond what is expected. For example, let’s say that you throw a glass bottle at an enemy – shards of glass sink into his skin. In addition, the broken glass of the actual physical properties, you only have to look at the clip below, in which the fragments of flying glass overturning of a lamp.

A shard of glass flying inverts the display of the lamp. Better than the rope tbh.https: //t. co/m0jm3GuT9W pic.twitter.com/uAAYM0zyOj— consumeprogeny (@ConsumeProgeny) 22 June 2020

Physical gore

It is disgusting, but impressive all the same. You have some explosives at your disposal, and you are, of course, extremely powerful. The enemies are blown to pieces, and their remains have physical properties. For example, in the video below, you can see the flesh of an unfortunate group of bad guys stick to the ceiling, and then fall.

The strikes in the body can cause the teeth to

The melee is vicious in The Last of Us 2, especially if you run over an enemy with a weapon improved. If you crush an enemy in the face with a melee attack, your teeth can fly, a detail that can be lost without changing to photo view mode. Ouch!

The fear of heights Abby is subtly shown during the game

Is set during the game that Abby has a fear of heights. This is expressed in the dialogue and in a very precarious at the end of the game. However, if you play as Abby, focus on the edge of an elevated platform. You will notice that your fear of heights is presented on the screen. The field of vision of the changes, the edges of the screen are fuzzy and Abby is out of breath.

The environments are filled with unique details

There are unique pieces in the open areas and the buildings in the game. Although there are elements of repetition, here and there, you’re never going to find two of the same piece, and the details of the environment, are absurd, no matter where you look. A unique example is the hot tub below, which, if you look closely, it is full of tadpoles. To our knowledge, it appears only once in the game, and you can easily go ahead.

If your backpack is wet, the items inside the also

Naughty Dog has already impressed in the manufacture of wet clothing in their previous games, but this goes even further in The Last of Us 2. If the backpack is immersed in the water, the objects that you have inside – notes, maps, weapons, also wet. Apparently, if you take the half of the backpack, the items can also be a moist environment.

The blood melts the snow

There are some places where there is snow in The Last of Us 2, and for these parts of the game, Naughty Dog has gone crazy. The blood is hot, of course, and so all the blood shed in places snowy melt the snow hits.

The snow falls from the trees, as if entering

While we are talking snow, you will see that accumulate in the trees, in some regions. If you walk through the branches of these trees, the snow will fall in a natural way. You can see it in action in the video time stamp below.

What details crazy you’ve seen in The Last of Us 2? Tell us in the comments section below, and check our The last of us 2 guide for more information about the game.